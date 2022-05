SAN ANTONIO - Mostly cloudy skies expected Monday with highs in the lower to middle 80s. A good shot at seeing some heavy rainfall Monday evening into early Tuesday as storms push across the area from the west. A few of these storms may be on the strong side, with hail and winds being the main threats. The SPC has highlighted portions of the area under a 'slight' risk of severe storms (level 2 of 5). There is also a risk of flash flooding as some areas will see heavy rainfall in a short amount of time.

2 DAYS AGO