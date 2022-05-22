ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ukrainian director denounces Russian presence at Cannes

By Michaela Cabrera
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

PARIS, May 21 (Reuters) - Ukrainian director Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk criticised the Cannes Film Festival for including a Russian director in its line-up, as the debut filmmaker's "Pamfir" was shown at Cannes' Directors Fortnight on Saturday.

The festival has banned official Russian delegations from attending, but Russian dissident Kirill Serebrennikov, who has spoken out against the invasion of Ukraine, premiered his in-competition film "Tchaikovsky's Wife" at the festival on Wednesday. read more

"When he's here, he is part of the Russian propaganda, and they can use him," Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk told Reuters on Saturday.

The Russian director Serebrennikov had said earlier this week that Russian culture should not be boycotted, saying that Russian culture "has always promoted human values."

The Ukrainian director Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk described the sensation of being in Cannes while his country fights against a Russian invasion as "alien".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qXco3_0fmAQHtL00
The 75th Cannes Film Festival - Opening ceremony and screening of the film "Coupez" (Final Cut) Out of competition - Red Carpet arrivals - Cannes, France, May 17, 2022. A general view as guests arrive. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

"Everything what's happened here, it's something that would not belong in Ukraine - the peaceful life... We have (an) opposite reality," he said.

Set in the forests of western Ukraine's Chernivtsi region, "Pamfir" begins with the return of a father, Leonid, to his family after months of working in Poland.

A church fire attributed to Leonid's son Nazar forces the father to take up a quick smuggling job, angering the local contraband boss.

With references to Greek tragedy and the bible story of Abraham and Isaac, the story of fighting for redemption has resonance with the ongoing conflict.

"(The film) is a reflection of the strength and power of the Ukrainian people, who are very strong and who will win. It's just a question of time... because we can't be defeated," said Oleksandr Yatsentyuk, who plays Leonid.

Reporting by Michaela Cabrera and Mimosa Spencer Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Russian commanders killing their own wounded in Ukraine: Report

Rather than treating wounded troops, Russian commanders are shooting their own soldiers on the battlefield. As Russian troops scramble to keep fighting a stiff Ukrainian resistance, leaders are not only leaving their wounded for dead but are contributing to the killing, according to a report. A video of captured Russian intelligence troops, made by Ukrainian journalist Volodymyr Zolkin and obtained by the Mirror, shows the captured troops explaining how commanders “finished off their wounded.”
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirill Serebrennikov
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

VIDEO: Super Troopers: Paratroopers Leave Russian Base In Ruins

This is the aftermath of a successful bombing campaign by Ukrainian paratroopers on Russian positions. The 81st Airmobile Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces (DShV) said on May 9: “The video shows the result of the successful completion of combat mission by soldiers of our brigade’s reconnaissance and artillery units to destroy equipment and manpower of the Russian occupiers.”
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Ukraine#Ukrainian#Russian#Cannes#Greek
The Week

Russia's thwarted Ukraine river crossing was so bloody, pro-Russia war bloggers are publicly griping

Russia's thwarted attempt to cross the Siverskyi Donets River in northeastern Ukraine last week "is emerging as among the deadliest engagements of the war, with estimates based on publicly available evidence now suggesting that well over 400 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded," The New York Times reports. "And as the scale of what happened comes into sharper focus, the disaster appears to be breaking through the Kremlin's tightly controlled information bubble."
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Russia
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

NATO's message to Putin: British and American troops join thousands of soldiers from 19 nations for war games in North Macedonia as Finland signals intent to join the alliance

NATO has put on a show of strength in Europe in a message to Vladimir Putin as thousands of soldiers from 19 nations take part in war games across the continent. The Swift Response 22 exercises in North Macedonia involve 4,500 troops from the US, Britain, France, Italy and other allied nations and are taking place against the backdrop of Russian aggression against perceived Western expansion.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Australia takes the fight to Russia in Ukraine as video shows nation's prized Bushmasters on the frontlines - and why Putin should be worried

Australia's Bushmaster combat vehicles have been filmed in action by Ukrainian troops defending their homeland against Russia's invasion. Scott Morrison sent 20 of the armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine as part of military support package alongside Western allies. A video posted on Twitter appears to show Ukrainian troops travelling in...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Now we challenge Putin: Britain sends tanks, attack helicopters, artillery and 8,000 soldiers to Eastern Europe in one of the largest deployments since Cold War

Around 8,000 British Army troops and dozens of tanks will take part in exercises across eastern Europe to combat Russian aggression in one of the largest deployments since the Cold War. Tens of thousands of Nato troops will join the British forces that will be deployed to countries ranging from...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin has forcibly deported 1.2MILLION Ukrainians to Russia and put them in 'filtration camps' – including mother of four-year-old girl who 'was snatched off the street and separated from her daughter

Ukrainians are being taken against their will into Russia, the U.S. has said, with some reports suggesting more than 1 million have been taken - including a mother who was separated from her four-year-old daughter. A senior defence official said Tuesday that the Pentagon has seen indications that Ukrainians caught...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Putin 'takes FULL control' of Russian invasion and 'orders officers to capture Zelensky's birthplace' - as former KGB agent says he is so paranoid he can 'be compared to Stalin' and probably has dementia

Russian President Vladimir Putin is believed to have taken full control over the war in Ukraine and is making 'impossible demands' as his forces continue to assault the eastern Donbas region. Putin has assumed 'day-to-day control' over the conflict and has largely delegated the running of Russia to Prime Minister...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

453K+
Followers
332K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy