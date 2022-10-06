Read full article on original website
How Fantastic Fest Has Become a Kingmaker for ‘Smile’ and Other Genre Films
Paramount's No. 1 horror film has joined "Zombieland" and "Split" as top releases that premiered at Alamo Drafthouse's film festival
‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Review: A Beautiful, Horrifying New Take on Classic Anti-War Story
Edward Berger's film is the first German-language adaptation of a novel once banned and burned in that country
How Billy Eichner Broke Barriers With the Proudly Queer Rom-Com ‘Bros’
Innovators List 2022: The comedian's rom-com about gay men and their queer friends is a landmark for Hollywood, whether or not mainstream audiences are ready
‘Turning Red’ Director Domee Shi Finds Fresh Ideas by Trusting Her ‘Weird Gut’
Innovators 2022: "If an idea is really, really weird and kind of shocking, I'll just let it play out," the Oscar winner tells TheWrap
How to Watch ‘Werewolf By Night': Is the Marvel Movie in Theaters or Streaming?
Can’t wait to watch Marvel’s monster movie “Werewolf by Night”? The black-and-white horror special stars Gael Garcia Bernal as Jack Russell, a mysterious monster-hunting superhero. Oscar- and Emmy-winning composer Michael Giacchino makes his full-length directorial debut with the film, for which he also wrote the music....
‘Bachelor in Paradise': Jill Chin Previews a ‘Hopeful’ 3rd Week After Accepting a Rose From Romeo
After a tumultuous first few days on the beach, Jill Chin is back on the market heading into Week 3 of “Bachelor in Paradise.”. Speaking with TheWrap ahead of Monday night’s episode, Chin said she felt “super hopeful” entering the new week with the women giving out the roses. At the rose ceremony last week, Chin accepted a rose from Romeo Alexander, who she’d had her eye on when the two descended on the beach. But she quickly shut that door after Alexander began exploring his connection with other women.
How ‘Avatar’ Got a High Frame Rate Makeover That Actually Looks Great
If you’ve revisited James Cameron’s “Avatar” during its new theatrical engagement (or maybe are watching it for the first time), you are no doubt blown away by its presentation. “Avatar” looks noticeably better than it did when it debuted in theaters back in 2009 – it...
‘A Cooler Climate’ Review: James Ivory Leaves a Great Deal Unsaid in Docu-Memoir
The press blurb for “A Cooler Climate,” a 75-minute documentary from veteran director and writer James Ivory, calls it “deeply personal,” but this is a relative term in his case. At 94 years of age, Ivory is an extraordinarily reticent man, and that is partly a result of being born in a certain time and place. There is only so much he can or will reveal about himself before retreating and closing several doors firmly behind him.
Margot Robbie Thinks Lady Gaga Will ‘Do Something Incredible’ Playing Harley Quinn in ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’
All I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters [that] gets passed from great actor to great actor, Robbie said of the DC Comics villain
Jon Stewart Uses the Bible to Shoot Down Republicans’ ‘Gotcha Question’ on Defining a Woman (Video)
For most of recorded history, women were just defined by whatever men had in their wallets that day, the comedian points out
Andrew Stanton to Direct Live-Action ‘In the Blink of an Eye’ for Searchlight
Blacklist writer Colby Day wrote the script
Lena Dunham Explains Why She Changed the ‘Catherine Called Birdy’ Ending
The birds take flight in more ways than one
Billy Eichner Stands Firm on Homophobia as a Cause of ‘Bros’ Bad Box Office: ‘It Was a Factor’
Billy Eichner isn’t backing away from his assessment that the poor box office performance of his gay romantic comedy “Bros” was due at least in part to homophobia. Speaking at the 2022 New Yorker Festival on Friday, Eichner reiterated his point that that in many parts of the country, anti-gay sentiment is a powerful social force. “Homophobia is a bigger problem than how it pertains to this silly rom-com. But do I think it’s a factor? Yes, in certain parts of the country, I think it was a factor,” he said.
Here’s What’s New on Netflix in October 2022
Time to binge-watch the "Ocean's" trilogy again
‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ Star Mila Kunis Explains Why the Film’s Ending Needed to Be Different From the Book
"It's just coming to terms with who you are," Kunis says of the Netflix adaptation of Jessica Knoll's novel
The 10 Most In-Demand Superhero Shows That Don’t Come From Marvel and DC | Charts
Can other comic-book content break through the franchise duopoly?
‘The Midnight Club’ Finale Ending Explained
Co-creator Mike Flanagan tells TheWrap what fans can expect to be revealed in a potential Season 2
‘Dark Glasses’ Review: Dario Argento Returns to the Director’s Chair with a Minor Effort
With a harrowing performance in Gaspar Noe’s “Vortex” as an aging writer caring for his wife in even more precarious cognitive health, Italian horror legend Dario Argento recently flaunted his virtuous acting capabilities. But back behind the camera for his first directorial outing in a decade, “Dark Glasses,” the veteran operates within the comfort of the giallo tropes he pioneered decades ago, although to less memorable effect.
How ‘House of the Dragon’ Showrunner Ryan Condal Gave Us a Fresh, New Westeros
Innovators 2022: Following one of the biggest series of all time was a fearsome challenge. But Condal delivered with his "Game of Thrones" prequel
How To Watch ‘Tár': Is The Cate Blanchett Drama Streaming?
Two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett is back and better than ever in Focus Feature’s latest drama, “Tár.”. Written and directed by Todd Field (“In the Bedroom,” “Little Children”), the intense film gives audiences a peek behind the veil at what it really means to hold absolute power over others. Centering on an award-winning composer who has accomplished more in her career than many, the drama interrogates if acclaim is worth its sacrifices.
