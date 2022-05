The world of American drag racing lost one of its most famous voices on Sunday with the passing of famed announcer Dave McClelland. He was 85 years old. McClelland was the voice of the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) for the better part of three decades in the 1970s, 80s and 90s. His distinct voice marked him as one of the most memorable personalities in the sport at the height of its popularity.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO