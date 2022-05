Todd Black knew a typical desk job wasn’t for him. So he set his sights outside of the office and dedicated himself to becoming a wildlife biologist. “I knew I didn’t want to wear a shirt and tie every day to work, and I wanted to work outside,” he said. “I grew up in southeastern Utah where that’s what you do when you grow up in a small town in the middle of nowhere, is you like to go outside and hunt and fish and trap and do all those kind of fun things.”

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT ・ 8 DAYS AGO