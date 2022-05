Loving wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister, auntie, and friend Carol Joy Loveless, has passed on to her Heavenly Home, May 12, 2022. She was born February 10, 1946, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Homer and Gwendolyn Isom. She married her sweetheart Larry in the Salt Lake Temple on Oct 8, 1965. She is survived by her husband Larry, her 5 children, Mckay, Maurie (David) Jones, Christopher (Alyssa), Sophie (Kelly) Johnson, and Andrew (Valerie), 17 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandsons, who all lived for her coming to their activities, her hugs, her cooking, and going shopping. Her 7 siblings, and 4 sisters-in-law, who are all grateful for her special spirit in their lives.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 7 DAYS AGO