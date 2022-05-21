ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, ME

Dexter boys and PCHS girls finish third in Orono

By Staff, Piscataquis Observer
observer-me.com
 4 days ago

ORONO – The boys from Dexter Regional High School scored 45 points to place third among a field of eight teams during a Penobscot Valley Conference track meet at Orono High School on May 20. Tiger senior Gage Sinclair had the day’s top throw in the discus. His...

observer-me.com

Comments / 0

Related
observer-me.com

FA boys track finishes first at regular season finale

DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Foxcroft Academy boys outdoor track and field team finished in first place at the team’s last meet Penobscot Valley Conference regular season meet on Monday afternoon. The Ponies ended the day with 221 points, ahead of the 175 for second place John Bapst Memorial High School of Bangor. Central High School of Corinth was third with a score of 91 points and Penquis Valley High School finished fourth with 10 points.
CORINTH, ME
observer-me.com

MCI’s Lidia Gomez Carrera wins girls’ state singles tennis title

LEWISTON – Lidia Gomez Carrera grew up playing junior tennis in her native Spain, but the senior international student at Maine Central Institute knew little of the other three semifinalists who gathered at Bates College in Lewiston on Monday to crown the state’s 2022 Maine Principals’ Association girls’ singles titlist.
GUILFORD, ME
boothbayregister.com

12-Year-Old Sylas Ripley scores first career win at Wiscasset Speedway

The 2022 season continues to roll on at Wiscasset Speedway as the racing action continues to heat up! The Group #1 divisions returned to the speedway on Saturday, May 21 for a full night of racing action which included the T&L Automotive Enduro Series. The Norm’s Used Cars Pro Stocks...
WISCASSET, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dexter, ME
Orono, ME
Sports
Local
Maine Sports
Local
Maine Education
City
Bucksport, ME
City
Washburn, ME
City
Orono, ME
Orono, ME
Education
City
Lincoln, ME
foxbangor.com

Bowling business rolls into the future

BANGOR--Not everyone can work with family. However the Meucci family has found the perfect balance of work and play. The Meucci’s own the Family Fun Bowling Center in Bangor where Andy and his daughter Angelina work side by side keeping a favorite past time rolling into the future. “It’s...
BANGOR, ME
observer-me.com

Dover-Foxcroft Historical Society meets June 1

DOVER-FOXCROFT – The Dover-Foxcroft Historical Society will be meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1 at Central Hall. Speaking will be researcher and writer Bill Geller of Farmington. He is the only person to have written about the 1825 fire, which burned 832,000 acres across 53 Maine townships including Foxcroft.
DOVER-FOXCROFT, ME
Q106.5

Garth Brooks Gives His Guitar to a Maine Fan at Gillette Show

A Mainer who saved a guitar pick from a Garth Brooks show in Bangor 30 years ago, left Gillette with another keepsake from the country megastar. Last weekend, Garth Brooks took over Gillette Stadium. His two nights at the home of the New England Patriots was documented for an episode of Inside Studio G. Among the highlights from the two shows, was a Mainer who left with quite a gift from the megastar.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Golf ball-sized hail pummels Maine towns

JAY, Maine — Powerful storms moved through Maine on Sunday, bringing with them damaging precipitation. "Never," Jay resident Nelson Dipompo said. "Never seen anything that big." Dipompo said he's lived in the Jay area his entire life; however, the hail storm that rolled through Sunday evening was like nothing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Long Jump#Shot Put#Highschoolsports#Pchs#Orono High School#Greenville High School#Laker
wabi.tv

Dream come true: Garth Brooks gives Mainer his guitar during concert

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WABI) - A Lincoln woman had the night of her life Saturday at the Garth Brooks concert in Massachusetts. When Jessica Cloukey left Gillette Stadium, she walked away with more than just memories. “This sign says, ‘Bangor Maine 1992. I’ve saved your guitar pick for 30 years. Do...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NEWS CENTER Maine

Hail the size of golf balls strikes several Maine towns

PORTLAND, Maine — What a day of severe weather in Maine. Sunday afternoon started off relatively quiet, with a few severe thunderstorm warnings. Then the hailstorm picked up over Jay and Livermore Falls. According to the Nation Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, hail is a "form of precipitation consisting of...
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

Visiting Moosehead Lake in Maine

If you are planning a visit to Maine, one place you should definitely plan on visiting is Moosehead Lake in Greenville. Coming from Portland, Maine, it is only a three-hour drive, and it is definitely worth the drive. The lake is Maine's largest lake and the second largest lake in New England, with nearly 75,000 acres. Moosehead is a natural lake almost forty miles long that was formed over 12,000 years ago when glaciers retreated from Maine.
foxbangor.com

Bangor’s Waterfront Concerts to begin in 1 month

BANGOR — There is officially one month to go until the first artists take the stage for Waterfront Concerts’ 13th season in Bangor. “It’s some of the biggest acts we’ve ever had in history of the series, so we’re very, very pleased with the overall lineup of 2022 here at the Maine Savings Amphitheater,” Alex Gray of Waterfront Concerts said.
BANGOR, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
94.9 HOM

Garth Brooks Gives Guitar to Mainer With Incredible Story During Live Show

A Mainer got more than she expected from the Garth Brooks concert at Gillette Stadium this past weekend. According to WMTW-TV, Jessica Cloukey made the trek down to Foxborough, MA, from Lincoln with a special piece of memorabilia and a custom sign for the show. See, this was not Jessica's first Garth Brooks show. And she had a message for the iconic country performer. She decided to make a sign that read, “Bangor, Maine 1992: I’ve saved your guitar pick for 30 years! Need it back?” And Garth certainly saw it.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Standoff in Lewiston leads to street closure

LEWISTON, Maine — Montello Street in Lewiston is closed between College Street and Central Avenue as police respond to a reported standoff. Derrick St. Laurent, spokesperson for the Lewiston Police Department, told NEWS CENTER Maine the department received several calls from multiple agencies about a man posting concerning things online.
LEWISTON, ME
CBS Boston

Maine K9 finds missing woman, days after tracking down girl

BREMEN, Maine - A K9 in central Maine has been hard at work over the past few days, finding not one but two missing people.On Friday morning, Game Warden K9 Koda and handler Jake Voter were among those called in to search for an 11-year-old girl who had wandered away from home. Koda picked up her scent and located the girl near a stream, barking to alert rescuers that she found her. The girl was tired and cold, but safely reunited with her family thanks to a piggy-back ride from Voter, Maine's Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said.Koda and Voter were called into action again late Sunday night, after a 77-year-old woman was reported missing in Bremen. The woman lives alone and neighbors found her purse and phone still at the house, with the back door open, when they went to check on her.Koda was once again able to pick up on a scent and found the woman after midnight 600 yards from her house on an old trail. She told Voter she spent two nights in the woods after falling because she wasn't strong enough to get up.The woman was being treated for dehydration at a hospital.
BREMEN, ME
wabi.tv

University of Maine trustees consider Malloy’s fate

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The fate of University of Maine Chancellor Dannel Malloy is on the agenda as trustees meet over the next two days in Portland. Malloy was hired in Maine in 2019 after serving as governor of Connecticut. His contract expires June 30, and trustees will be hearing...
WGME

Volunteers place flags at grave stones of 4,000 Maine veterans

Lewiston (WGME) -- Memorial day is still more than a week away but Mainers are already placing flags over the graves of our veterans. Saturday morning at Saint Peter's Cemetery in Lewiston, about 120 volunteers worked to place a flag over the graves of 4,000 veterans. The L & A...
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Aerosmith cancels summer tour dates; Bangor first stop when tour resumes

BANGOR, Maine — Aerosmith announced on Facebook Monday afternoon the cancellation of their upcoming tour dates this summer, stating they will resume the tour in September. Steven Tyler, lead singer of the band, recently relapsed following a foot surgery he had, the announcement says. Tyler continued the tour after his surgery, and the pain management medication used to continue performing ultimately led to his relapse. His relapse comes after many years of working hard to stay sober.

Comments / 0

Community Policy