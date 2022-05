A 4 bedroom, 3 bath, well maintained split level with 1+ acre of quiet country property is PERFECT FOR YOU!! The main level includes an eat-in kitchen (appliance included), generous sized living room, full bath, laundry (included), and a bonus room with basement access. The upper-level boasts all 4 large bedrooms all with ample closet space, and a full bath with a nicely tiled walk-in shower. The big lower-level rec room is perfect for table games, a play area, or TV area. It includes a full bath and is connected to the garage. A HUGE (35 x 44) 3-car detached garage boasts of a shop perfect for any hobby – welding, wood working, etc. It includes its own electrical panel. Don’t hesitate, it won’t last, check this one out!! Fuses to be upgraded to CB prior to closing. Sold ”As Is”

GLENBEULAH, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO