The New York Central Railway has brought suit for $500,000 against the C.N.E. road for breach of contract in failing to operate trains over the Boston and Albany line between Agawam Junction and Springfield, Mass. The C.N.E. road made a contract to operate trains on this stretch of road for the sum of $15,000 a year, but in December, 1921, ceased to use the B. and A. tracks.

