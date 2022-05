EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville's boys' tennis team advanced all six of its players to this weekend's IHSA Class 2A state tournament as Colton Hulme finished third and Jesse Hattrup was fourth, while the doubles teams of Michael Karibian and Jade Dynamic and Jace Ackerman and Sam Motley finished one-two in the doubles as the Tigers won their own sectional Monday afternoon at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO