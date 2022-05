A pedestrian died Monday evening after he was struck by a deputy in a Hunt County patrol car. On May 23, 2022 at around 9:20 p.m. a vehicle being operated by a Hunt County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in an accident in south Hunt County, on 751 near North Shore Rd. which resulted in the death of a 19-year-old man who was walking in the roadway. Tawakoni South Fire Department, Cash Rescue, and AMR Hunt County responded to the scene with Quinlan Police Officers and other Hunt County Sheriff’s Deputies. Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating the accident. The family of the decedent has been notified by Sheriff Terry Jones and Texas Highway Patrol. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office’s thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved.

HUNT COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO