$185 million upgrade approved for Cape Coral Bridge widening project
By Avi Adkins
swfloridadailynews.com
4 days ago
Big changes are coming to the Cape Coral Bridge. Lee County is setting aside $185 million from surplus tolls, bonds, and possibly federal funds to make major improvements to it. The project is still in the planning stages. Right now, construction is slated to start in December 2026....
