TOWSON, Md. --- Moravian University senior outfielder Robert Roman has been selected as the 2022 Landmark Conference Senior Scholar-Athlete for Baseball. The Landmark Conference selects 22 senior scholar athletes each year to recognize the top student-athlete in each sport based on academics and athletics. The honorees must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.20 and are selected by a committee of Landmark Conference officers, athletics directors, senior woman administrators and sports information directors. Chosen at the conclusion of each sport season, the 10 spring honorees are being announced last week and this week.

