Steelers sign DL DeMarvin Leal to rookie contract

By Curt Popejoy
 4 days ago
On Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they had signed defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal to his rookie contract. Leal was the team’s third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Texas A&M.

Leal is the fifth member of the Steelers draft class to sign. The Steelers have now signed tight end Connor Heyward, quarterback Chris Oladokun, linebacker Brian Robinson and wide receiver George Pickens.

This leaves only wide receiver Calvin Austin III and first-round pick Kenny Pickett to sign.

Leal underperformed in 2021 after entering the season as a potential first-round prospect. He showed some versatility to move around along the defensive line but is a middling athlete and makes more plays by sheer effort than anything else. With the status of Stephon Tuitt up in the air, however, Leal could be pressed into service quickly on this defensive line.

The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
The Spun

Colts Release Quarterback Following Nick Foles Signing

Upon officially signing Nick Foles on Monday, the Indianapolis Colts made room on their roster by waiving James Morgan. Morgan hasn't throw an NFL pass since the New York Jets made him the 125th overall pick of the 2020 Draft. After getting waived last August, the former Bowling Green and Florida International quarterback bounced around practiced squads -- including back to the Jets -- before landing with the Colts in December.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former longtime Vikings QB installs Packers urinal in home

There’s no love lost for former longtime Minnesota Vikings quarterback Tommy Kramer when it comes to the Green Bay Packers. He ate, slept and breathed the rivalry in his 13 years of playing across from them as a member of the Vikings in the 1970s and 1980s. But if his recent social media post is any indication, it’s clear that he still eats, sleeps and breathes the rivalry to this very day.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

