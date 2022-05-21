Steelers sign DL DeMarvin Leal to rookie contract

On Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they had signed defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal to his rookie contract. Leal was the team’s third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Texas A&M.

Leal is the fifth member of the Steelers draft class to sign. The Steelers have now signed tight end Connor Heyward, quarterback Chris Oladokun, linebacker Brian Robinson and wide receiver George Pickens.

This leaves only wide receiver Calvin Austin III and first-round pick Kenny Pickett to sign.

Leal underperformed in 2021 after entering the season as a potential first-round prospect. He showed some versatility to move around along the defensive line but is a middling athlete and makes more plays by sheer effort than anything else. With the status of Stephon Tuitt up in the air, however, Leal could be pressed into service quickly on this defensive line.