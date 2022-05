Undefeated and number one Maryland is returning to the Final Four for the 28th time in school history. The Terps beat Virginia 18-9 in today's quarterfinal from Ohio State. Head coach John Tillman has now led Maryland to the NCAA Semifinals for the ninth time in 11 tournaments since taking over as head coach in 2011. At 16-0, the Terps are off their best start in school history.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO