"Encanta" Family Movie Night

NORFOLK, Va. — Regardless of which member of the Norfolk Bike Polo club you ask, they give some variation of the same answer. Community, camaraderie, the "people"; those are the themes that define what brings competitors back to the club. Make no mistake, there's a lot more going on...
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The bell at the Historic First Baptist Church in Williamsburg rang Saturday evening, as speakers recited the names of 10 people killed in Buffalo, New York. "Those names, they're not just names in the dark. They could be me," said vigil organizer Johnette Weaver. "They could...
Those who knew Xavier Brown describe him as 'full of energy,' and said he was always trying to perfect his craft.
The 23-year-old had made a name for himself in the Richmond area as an up-and-coming chef at several restaurants. He had also launched his own private cooking business, where he catered and delivered homemade meals to the community.
Around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, someone shot Brown to death in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom area. Police pronounced him dead on the scene.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Sentara Norfolk General Hospital employee who has spent the last 20 years giving local college graduates a "final look" at themselves before walking across the stage has gone viral. Someone named Emily Beth posted a five-second TikTok of Harrison Kramer walking through the lineup of...
