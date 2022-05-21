"Encanta" Family Movie Night

Those who knew Xavier Brown describe him as 'full of energy,' and said he was always trying to perfect his craft. The 23-year-old had made a name for himself in the Richmond area as an up-and-coming chef at several restaurants. He had also launched his own private cooking business, where he catered and delivered homemade meals to the community. Around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, someone shot Brown to death in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom area. Police pronounced him dead on the scene.

