INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — State police are looking for two truck drivers accused of working together to steal a couple hundred gallons of diesel fuel in Indiana County. State troopers said the theft happened at a locally-owned gas station near Armagh.”There were two tractor trailers that pulled into this gas station about the same time, and through the course of an audit it was determined 210 gallons of diesel fuel was stolen,” Trooper Clifford Greenfield said.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO