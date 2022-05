Almost 1,500 buildings were constructed in the city in 2021, a number that has increased each year since 2012. The city of Palm Coast’s taxable value is up 17% from last year, according to Property Appraiser Jay Gardner, the biggest annual increase in the city since 2006, when the increase was almost 40%. That means the city will need to decrease the tax rate in 2022 to reach the rollback rate and avoid a tax increase.

1 DAY AGO