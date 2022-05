To recognize the dedicated members of Claremont McKenna faculty and celebrate significant milestones this year, CMC recently hosted the inaugural Faculty Awards Celebration. Heather Antecol, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the Faculty and Boswell Professor of Economics led the ceremony, with a keynote address delivered by Stacey Doan, Associate Professor of Psychology, Director of the Berger Institute, and winner of the 2021 Faculty Scholarship Award.

CLAREMONT, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO