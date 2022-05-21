ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

The Final Maps And Who Will Run For Reed’s Seat

 4 days ago

So for Congress, we’re told (we haven’t seen the actual maps yet, but we have it from a reliable source) that the new 23rd congressional district map, is pretty much the same as it was last Monday, when the first draft of it came out. However, the new congressional map has...

Cornell Daily Sun

Max Della Pia Earns Democratic Nomination for Special Election in N.Y.-23 as Redistricting Shakes Up N.Y. Congressional Races

On Friday, May 20, the Democratic County Chairs of New York’s 23rd Congressional District announced their nomination of Max Della Pia to represent the party in a special election for the district, which has included Tompkins County since 2012, after former representative Tom Reed resigned. Reed previously announced that...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Ithaca Democrat Jumps Out of Congressional Race

Vanessa Fajans-Turner, who had previously been running in New York’s 22nd Congressional District, announced on Monday that she will not continue her campaign for Congress. “Now that New York’s redistricting process is complete and its new district lines are final, I have made the difficult decision not to continue my campaign for Congress,” said Fajans-Turner. “Tompkins County, and my hometown of Ithaca, have been drawn into New York’s 19th congressional district, which spans 11 counties extending from Tompkins through the Catskills and east across the Hudson Valley to the Massachusetts border. This new district is very different from the one in which I have been campaigning and building voter trust since launching in February..”
ITHACA, NY
Tioga Out, Erie In for Olean’s Congressional Map

The Greater Olean Area’s Congressional district will changed significantly under a new map drawn by a Steuben County Judge. Steuben County Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister, who oversaw redistricting litigation, released his final map late Friday. Under it, Tioga County and the Binghamton suburbs have been removed from the district and all of Erie County, other than Buffalo, is added into it.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Redrawn NY Congressional Map Approved, Tenney Won’t Run in Broome

Candidates for U.S. Congress in New York now know if some of their campaign money was wasted trying to woo residents that don’t live in their districts. A Steuben County Judge has approved the new district maps redrawn by an appointed “Master” to reflect population changes under the 2020 census and replace the maps approved by the Democrat-controlled legislature that gave advantage to Democratic candidates.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Why Did New York State Cancel The Regents Exam In U.S. History?

The New York State Education Department has announced that it has canceled the June 2022 Regents exam in U.S. history and government because it contained content that "has the potential to compound student trauma caused by the recent violence in Buffalo." A statement to educators from state Education Commissioner Betty...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS New York

NYS cancels U.S. History and Government Regents exam

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- There has been another decision to cancel a New York State Regents exam. But this time it has nothing to do with COVID-19.The state Department of Education is cancelling next week's U.S. History and Government exam.CBS2's Tony Aiello has more on the reason why it is connected to the mass shooting in Buffalo.Eleventh graders at White Plains High School got the news on Tuesday afternoon. The statewide June 1 exam is no more."Yeah, a bit of a surprise, but, you know, the last three years have been surprises," White Plains High history chairman Richard Dillon said.Dillon...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
WNYT

New York state cancels US History Regents due to Buffalo shooting

There will be no U.S. History Regents exam this June. The State Board of Regents said Tuesday a long-planned question on the exam could add to trauma in Buffalo caused by the recent supermarket shooting. "While developed by NYS-certified social studies teachers more than two years ago and field-tested to...
BUFFALO, NY
FL Radio Group

Claudia Tenney Announces She’ll Run in 24th Congressional District

Claudia Tenney has announced she will run in New York’s New 24th Congressional District. The announcement, made via a tweet, comes as new congressional district maps have been drawn up. The new 24th district contains all of Cayuga, Genesee, Livingston, Ontario, Oswego, Seneca, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates Counties as well as portions of Jefferson, Niagara, and Orleans Counties.
CONGRESS & COURTS
96.1 The Breeze

These Are The Top 7 Casinos For Gambling In New York State

I love going to the casino, even though I'm not much of a gambler. It just always feels so alive; there's food, music, people, drinks, and potentially, big wins. My two favorite casinos are Seneca Niagara and Seneca Buffalo Creek. If you're a gambler or just love going to the casino, these 7 casinos have high ratings and great reviews.
GAMBLING
newyorkupstate.com

Five Upstate NY counties are among top 15 richest in state

Nearly all of the wealthiest New York counties are located Downstate, especially in the New York City area. Just one Upstate New York county is in the top 10, according to a recent list from Stacker. Saratoga County ranks seventh statewide on the list, which ranks counties by estimates of median household income from the Census Bureau.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
informnny.com

Most rural counties in New York

A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in New York using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2019 5-year population estimates.
POLITICS
WHEC TV-10

Is NYS considering extending bonuses to other frontline healthcare workers?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York State budget includes $1.2 billion in funding to provide frontline healthcare workers with bonuses. News10NBC has been reporting on the program since it was announced but the state has still yet to provide many specific details as to when people who qualify will start seeing the money. There are also some frontline healthcare workers upset they don’t appear to be included. Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Rochester on Monday, so News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke was able to ask her about the bonuses directly.
ROCHESTER, NY

