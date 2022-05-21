The Final Maps And Who Will Run For Reed’s Seat

Vanessa Fajans-Turner, who had previously been running in New York’s 22nd Congressional District, announced on Monday that she will not continue her campaign for Congress. “Now that New York’s redistricting process is complete and its new district lines are final, I have made the difficult decision not to continue my campaign for Congress,” said Fajans-Turner. “Tompkins County, and my hometown of Ithaca, have been drawn into New York’s 19th congressional district, which spans 11 counties extending from Tompkins through the Catskills and east across the Hudson Valley to the Massachusetts border. This new district is very different from the one in which I have been campaigning and building voter trust since launching in February..”

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO