Celebration of Life: John J. Newhouse

Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s officials say an 18-year-old Fond du Lac woman was shot in the leg during an incident late Sunday night in the area of Cemetery Road and Lakeshore Drive in the Town of Friendship. The person reporting the incident said someone in a vehicle had fired several rounds striking an individual. When deputies arrived the suspect was gone and they provided first aid to the woman until an ambulance arrived. She was taken to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah with a minor wound that was not life-threatening. The shooting appears to have been targeted at people at a specific residence and the public is not considered to be in danger. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 920-929-3370 or leave a tip on the tip line at 920-906-4777. Deputies responded to the incident at 10:38 Sunday evening.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO