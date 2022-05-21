ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater, WI

Celebration of Life: John J. Newhouse

whitewaterbanner.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Celebration of Life for John J. Newhouse, who passed away on February 2, 2022, will be held on Saturday, May...

whitewaterbanner.com

Comments / 0

Related
whitewaterbanner.com

Memorial Day Activities Finalized (Update: Help welcome to decorate graves on Thurs.)

Editor’s Note: The following was provided by Steve Smith, Adjutant and Memorial Day planner, Whitewater American Legion. Update: The Legion is gathering on Thursday, May 26 at 5:00 p.m. in the Hillside Cemetery to decorate veterans’ graves. The community is invited to help. Post 173 will provide the flags.
whitewaterbanner.com

Obituary: Jane Markham, 62, of Port Washington

Jane Markham, 62, passed away Saturday, May 21,2022 at her home in Port Washington of complications of diabetes. Jane was born April 8, 1960 in Madison, Wisconsin, to Neal and Anna (Shepherd) Markham. She graduated from Whitewater High School in 1978, earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Sociology from UW-Whitewater in 1983, and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from UW-Milwaukee in 1988.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
whitewaterbanner.com

Friends of Whitewater Creek Interest Meeting – June 1

Are you interested in helping to clean up, restore, and enhance Whitewater Creek? Would you like to improve fishing, paddling, and hiking opportunities? Please come to the Cravath Lakefront Community Center at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1st, for a discussion of a Friends of Whitewater Creek group. We’ll talk about our interests, identify priority projects, and develop a timeline of events. We hope to see you there!
WHITEWATER, WI
whitewaterbanner.com

WHS Principal Named

On Tuesday, May 24 the Whitewater Unified School District School Board voted to authorize the appointment of Brent Mansky as principal of Whitewater High School. Mansky will succeed Michael Lovenberg, whose resignation, effective June 30, was announced on April 18. Mansky has served as principal at Williams Bay Middle/High School for the past two years. Enrollment of that school is approximately 375, compared with about 570 students at WHS. Previously for fifteen years he taught social studies at Westosha Central High School in Paddock Lake. He began his career as a teacher at Black Hawk High School in South Wayne, WI. During much of his career he has also served as a varsity-level basketball and football coach.
WHITEWATER, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitewater, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
Whitewater, WI
Obituaries
Channel 3000

After nearly 40 years of service, Nau-Ti-Gal is closing

After nearly 40 years of serving the Madison community on Lake Mendota, Nau-Ti-Gal Waterfront Restaurant is closing. In a Facebook post from owners Bill and Jack von Rutenberg announced the restaurant will not reopen for the 2022 season, but its other business, Mariner’s Inn will remain open. “After careful...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Memorials#The Celebration Of Life
nbc15.com

Waterfront restaurant The Nau-Ti-Gal permanently closes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of Madison’s favorite casual waterfront restaurants is permanently shutting their doors after almost 40 years of being in service. Located on the north end of Lake Mendota, The Nau-Ti-Gal Restaurant announced today they were not re-opening in a letter posted to their website. Owners...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New Rockford Goodwill accepting donations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The stateline’s newest thrift store is opening next month, but residents can start donating on Monday. Goodwill is moving into the old Gander Mountain on McFarland Road in Rockford. The drive-thru donation center opens on Monday. They are looking for clothing, toys, home and kitchen décor and more. The store opens […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Former employees, loyal customers share memories of Marty’s Pizza

BROOKFIELD — Marty’s Pizza, 16630 W. Bluemound Road, closed permanently on Friday due to staff shortages. The Delafield location will remain open. For loyal patrons and former employees the absence of a familiar haunt is already felt. Mike Schmidt is a Catholic Memorial alum who participated in cross...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
whitewaterbanner.com

Kiwanis Supports Whitewater Soccer Group; Tryouts for Select Teams begins in June

Editor’s Note: The following was provided by the Kiwanis Whitewater Breakfast Club and Whitewater United FC (formerly Whitewater Youth Soccer Club.) For the sixth year, the Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club has donated to Whitewater United FC (formerly Whitewater Youth Soccer Club). On May 18, Tony Aranda, Head Coach of the U15 Select boys team and Vice President of Whitewater United FC, invited the Whitewater Kiwanis to attend a U15 Whitewater vs U15 Croatian Eagles (Milwaukee) soccer game at Whitewater High School. It was a tough, hard fought game resulting in a tie score of 1-1. The Whitewater U8 team was invited on to the field at halftime to play as well.
WHITEWATER, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Former Waukesha Hardee’s demolished

WAUKESHA — The former Hardee’s building at 130 NW Barstow St. has been demolished, making way for new development at the site in the future. According to Rosie Strauss, commercial property manager for Berg Management, there are no current plans for a new development at the site. The...
hometownbroadcasting.com

5/24/22 Shooting In The Town Of Friendship

Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s officials say an 18-year-old Fond du Lac woman was shot in the leg during an incident late Sunday night in the area of Cemetery Road and Lakeshore Drive in the Town of Friendship. The person reporting the incident said someone in a vehicle had fired several rounds striking an individual. When deputies arrived the suspect was gone and they provided first aid to the woman until an ambulance arrived. She was taken to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah with a minor wound that was not life-threatening. The shooting appears to have been targeted at people at a specific residence and the public is not considered to be in danger. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 920-929-3370 or leave a tip on the tip line at 920-906-4777. Deputies responded to the incident at 10:38 Sunday evening.
FOND DU LAC, WI
whitewaterbanner.com

City Manager Cameron Clapper a Finalist for Dodge County Administrator

According to the Daily Citizen, Whitewater City Manager Cameron Clapper is one of four finalists for the administrator of Dodge County. Per an article that was posted on May 23, the successful candidate will replace Jim Mielke, who is retiring on June 1. “The four finalists have been invited to Juneau for a two-day assessment process that will take place on June 6 and 7,” the article states, adding that, “It is anticipated that a new permanent administrator will be in place by Aug. 1.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy