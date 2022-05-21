ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conestoga, PA

Tri-County All-Star Game Preview – Aiden Johnson, Conestoga Valley HS Interview

By Archives
easternpafootball.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the South squad, this year representing Conestoga Valley is Tight End Aiden...

www.easternpafootball.com

Comments / 0

easternpafootball.com

Player Previews in 100 Days – Day 7: Nico Sciarra, Bethlehem Liberty HS

Coaches Comments: “Nico is a very active, very physical safety who made plays all over the field. He also has outstanding cover skills. He is currently under the radar as a WR but we are expecting a big senior year from him on offense as well. He has a tremendous work ethic in the off-season program.”
BETHLEHEM, PA
hhsbroadcaster.com

Records broken at Mid Penn Conference Meet by HHS Track and Field athletes

Hershey High School junior Soleil Morrison placed first in the 100m dash at the Track and Field Mid Penn Conference meet on May 14th, 2022. Morrison ran a time of 11.96 breaking both school and meet records. The previous HHS record was set by Mia Cooper in 2018 with a time of 12.62. Morrison outran the second place finisher by .12 seconds to take the gold.
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

Updated District 3 Baseball tournament brackets

While teams in the top 4 classifications get set for quarterfinal and semifinal rounds, District 3 will crown a pair of small-school champions Thursday. Camp Hill and Delone Catholic will meet at 4:30 p.m. at Messiah University or the 2A title, while Tri-Valley League contenders Halifax and Greenwood clash at Wenger Field in Fredericksburg to decide the 1A crown.
HALIFAX, PA
CBS Philly

Student At Coatesville Area Senior High School Stabbed 6 Times During Fight

COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A student is recovering after getting stabbed multiple times inside a high school in Chester County. The suspect, 16-year-old Oddell Cannon, surrendered to police without incident Tuesday. The victim is fortunately expected to survive after undergoing surgery. His mother says her son is never stepping foot in Coatesville Area High School again. “You want your son to learn and this is what they have to deal with?” mother Jacquelyn Prouse said. Prouse says her 16-year-old son sophomore, Mickey Rayner, is recovering after being stabbed six times, including in his neck, shoulder, side and multiple times in the back. It happened Tuesday...
COATESVILLE, PA
WGAL

Pools preparing to open for the summer season

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The summer season is just around the corner and a lot of pools are preparing for opening day, but the pandemic has put a damper on some of the openings. News 8's Amber Gerard stopped by a swim club in York County to see how they are getting ready for the summer. You can watch her full story above.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Where people in Harrisburg are moving to most

(Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of where people in the Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Harrisburg between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

Investigation Launched into Why Man Shot Neighbor, Then Himself

(York, PA) -- Police are investigating a reported dispute that may have led a Spring Garden man to shoot his neighbor, then kill himself. The York County coroner says incident happened Saturday and the victim was 36-year-old Erin Walker . She was a social studies teacher and student advisor at Central York High School. The gunman's name was Daniel Berry. The school district's superintendent has sent a message to families saying counselors are available for any students who need to talk.
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Police investigating death at Lancaster Country Club

MANHEIM, Pa. — Officials are investigating a death in Lancaster County. Manheim Police say they're investigating after a death at the Lancaster Country Club in Manheim Township. According the the Lancaster County Coroner's office, a man in his 20's from the Media area, died after a construction accident. Officials...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York teacher killed in weekend murder/suicide remembered

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Central York High School social studies teacher was killed in a weekend murder/suicide in Spring Garden Township after a dispute with her neighbor. The York County Coroner’s Office says Erin Walker was shot in the head by her neighbor on Saturday evening...
YORK, PA
Lancaster Farming

Food Truck’s Local Brisket Brings ’Em Running

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — With experience as a professional chef along with six years of butchering experience, Jared Kennedy saw running a food truck as the ultimate dream. At the beginning of this year, that dream became a reality. Though Kennedy and his wife, Amy, only started full time in...
MECHANICSBURG, PA

