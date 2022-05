This is the second piece in a three-part series on farm to school in North Carolina. The first piece highlights the Farm to School Coalition of North Carolina. Five years ago, Joseph Otranto, child nutrition director at Halifax County Schools, was working on a SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats) analysis for his department. The analysis highlighted the economic and academic challenges facing the district, which has a poverty rate of almost 24% and a food insecurity rate of roughly 18%. But one of the strengths the analysis identified was a plentiful natural resource in the rural county — land.

HALIFAX COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO