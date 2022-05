WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - May 24, 2022 marks four years since the body of a Wichita boy who had been missing for months was found under a bridge in Harvey County. In February of 2018, 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez was reported missing from his southeast Wichita home by his father's live-in girlfriend, 27-year-old Emily Glass. Glass had told police that she fell asleep while watching him and when she woke up, Lucas was nowhere to be found.

