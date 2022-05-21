ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Rogers Blanks Beavers To Send Lady Vols To Knoxville Regional Final

utsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- A complete-game shutout for Ashley Rogers and a three-run fifth for the Tennessee offense propelled the Big Orange to a 3-0 victory over Oregon State Saturday afternoon at the NCAA Knoxville Regional. With the win, UT advances to Sunday's regional final needing one win to move on the...

utsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Removes NIT Banner From Thompson-Boling Arena

Opposing fans have often ridiculed the National Invitational Tournament appearances banner at Thompson-Boling Arena over the years. As the tournament’s popularity and importance has waned over the decades with the expansion of the NCAA Tournament, rival fans and media alike poked fun at a banner celebrating not making the NCAA Tournament.
KNOXVILLE, TN
utsports.com

Transfer Gabriele Brancatelli Signs With Tennessee

Rising sophomore Gabriele Brancatelli has signed an institutional aid agreement with Tennessee and will join the Vols' men's tennis team for the 2022-23 season. "We are really looking forward to coaching Gabriele," associate head coach James McKie said. "He is going to bring a lot of energy and enthusiasm into our program. He's a talented player, great athlete and will develop quickly. He will be guided by older players and thrive under the internal leadership coming back next year."
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rocks Tennessee; Serves as Reminder to Larger Regional Quake Threat

A mild 2.6 earthquake rocked the area outside of Knoxville, Tennessee overnight last night. According to USGS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 9 km just over 5 miles from the town of Garland in the eastern portion of the state. This event is the strongest earthquake measured in Tennessee this month. Last week, 3 earthquakes struck the state: a 2.1 near Ridgely and both a 2.0 and 1.6 near Tiptonville. Earthquakes that hit nearby in Missouri, Georgia, and Arkansas were also felt in the state over the last 2 weeks. While these earthquakes are light and scattered around the Tennessee, scientists want people prepare should something far stronger strike.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
City
Athens, TN
wvlt.tv

Farragut quintuplets graduate from high school, plan to move onto college

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Quintuplets in Farragut graduated from high school on Sunday and have plans to go to college in the fall. Willem, Sean, Ashley, Izzy and Meghan van Tol are five brothers and sisters. All of them were born on Jan. 14, 2004 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. They were the first quintuplets born in Tennessee.
FARRAGUT, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Taylor
wvlt.tv

Morristown makes the top 5 for most overpriced homes

Flights added at McGhee Tyson as Vols head to Death Valley in the fall. American Airlines added direct flights from Knoxville to Baton Rouge for the fall to accommodate Vols fans headed to Death Valley. Kingsport man missing after he told his mother he was getting on Greyhound bus in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
KCAU 9 News

With public camping a felony, Tennessee homeless seek refuge

Miranda Atnip lost her home during the coronavirus pandemic after her boyfriend moved out and she fell behind on bills. Living in a car, the 34-year-old worries every day about getting money for food, finding somewhere to shower, and saving up enough money for an apartment where her three children can live with her again.
TENNESSEE STATE
knoxfocus.com

The 1948 Election in Tennessee IV

For decades, Democrats in Tennessee had enjoyed the luxury of sailing through general elections without having to worry about the results. Republicans in Tennessee talked a good game and usually had nominees for both the governorship and seats in the United States Senate, but few serious candidates offered themselves up as sacrificial lambs. Most statewide campaigns waged by Republican candidates were not well funded. That changed in 1948 when Carroll Reece, immediate past chairman of the Republican National Committee, came home to seek a seat in the U. S. Senate. Reece was certainly well qualified to serve in the Senate, having been in Congress for twenty-six years. Reece had also been Tennessee’s Republican National Committeeman since 1939. Carroll Reece was widely known and highly respected inside the councils of his own party. Reece was also one of the very few Republicans to hold elective office below the Mason – Dixon Line.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lady Vols#The Ncaa Tournament#Campbell
wvlt.tv

Report: Maryville couple died from carbon monoxide in Bahamas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A beloved couple from Maryville, Robbie and Michael Phillips, died from carbon monoxide poisoning in a villa at Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Exuma Island earlier this month, according to a report by The Nassau Guardian. The Phillips couple accounted for two of the three people...
WATE

Loudon man honored with memorial last ride

2022 grads participate in normal ceremony, first …. Positively Tennessee: This Townsend barn is a treasure. Residents pushing back on rezoning efforts in South …
newstalk941.com

“Run For The Wall” Riders Welcomed To Cookeville

Several hundred motorcyclist participating in the veteran’s “Run for the Wall” event arrived in Cookeville Monday afternoon. The convoy was welcomed by flag-bearing residents lining Jefferson Avenue until they reached the Leslie Town Centre for dinner. Rider Dan Sifford said he began his ride in Colorado. “First...
COOKEVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
NCAA
wvlt.tv

Sevier County officer update in the 4 p.m.

Flights added at McGhee Tyson as Vols head to Death Valley in the fall. American Airlines added direct flights from Knoxville to Baton Rouge for the fall to accommodate Vols fans headed to Death Valley. Kingsport man missing after he told his mother he was getting on Greyhound bus in...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Lee University develops a gender and sexuality policy

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (AP) – A private Christian university has drafted a policy that would strictly limit what students can say about gender and sexuality on campus. A leaked draft says students at Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee, would not be allowed to identify as anything other than their biological sex and could not say anything about sexual acts, behaviors or lifestyles that are contrary to the policy.
CLEVELAND, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy