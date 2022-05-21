Cancelled: Evening with the Coroner Event in Shawnee Due to Winter Weather

CDC approves additional dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 5-11 year-olds. Park County, CO – On Friday, May 19, 2022 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved a third (booster) dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 through 11 years. The announcement came after CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted to recommend a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine in this younger population and the FDA’s authorization for a booster for children 5 through 11 years on Tuesday, May 17.

