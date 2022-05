The annual Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii ceremony brings together the community, with the intention and spirit of connecting people through shared experiences. In support of the community’s collective efforts to emerge as safely as possible from the pandemic, this year’s Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii will not be held at Ala Moana Beach on Memorial Day. However, alternate activities will be hosted, which includes an interactive experience on the Shinnyo-en Hawaii temple grounds, and a live internet and TV broadcast on KHON2.

