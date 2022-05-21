ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braymer, MO

Larry Walter Coshow

By Taya White
KMZU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry Walter Coshow, age 77, a resident of Braymer, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the North Care Hospice House, North Kansas City, Missouri. Larry was born the son of Walter and Ada (Swaites) Coshow on March 6, 1945, in Kingston, Missouri. He was a 1963 graduate of Polo...

www.kmzu.com

