Larry Walter Coshow

Doris (Mabry) New, 92, of Odessa, Missouri, died on Friday, May 20, 2022, at St. Anthony’s Senior Living, Kansas City, Missouri. Doris was born October 19, 1929, in Odessa, Missouri. She grew up in Odessa, graduating from Odessa High School in 1947. Doris first taught at the one-room rural schools in Odessa and later in Oak Grove, while studying Elementary Education at Central Missouri State University during the summers. After attending Kansas City Business College, Doris began her professional career in office management and human resources at Cities Service Oil Company in Kansas City in 1952. She later transferred to Gulf Oil Company in Kansas City, and in 1967 became the District Office Manager in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she moved and continued her managerial career in human resources, transitioning back to Cities Service Oil Company (later Occidental Petroleum Company) until her retirement in 1986.

ODESSA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO