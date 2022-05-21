Larry Walter Coshow

Donald Eugene Simmons, 93, of Eldorado, Illinois, formerly of Odessa, Missouri passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, at the Parkway Senior Living Center in Blue Springs, Missouri. Don was born on July 18, 1928, in Johnston City, Illinois to John L. Simmons and Cora (Choate) Simmons. He is survived by his wife Muriel Simmons of Eldorado, Il. six children: Diane Paris, of Independence, MO; Sherry Berard (Dennis) of Independence, MO; Susan Wilson (Vernon) of Harrisburg, IL; Mark Simmons, of Independence, MO; Annette Dillon (Wayne) of Odessa, MO; and Ron Simmons (Jason Robertson) of Kansas City, KS. Don leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and two great-great granddaughters.
Comments / 0