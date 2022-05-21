ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Rock Bridge girls soccer wins district title

By Missourian staff
KOMU
 4 days ago

The Rock Bridge soccer team beat Blue Springs South 1-0 on Friday on...

www.komu.com

KOMU

Day becomes Mizzou Baseball's first All-SEC selection in 3 years

Mizzou short stop Josh Day became the Tiger baseball program's first all conference selection since 2019 when he was named 2nd Team All-SEC on Monday. Day led Mizzou with 67 hits in 2022 and scored a team-high 50 runs. Day was one of Missouri's most consistent players in his second...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Monday, May 23

According to the Columbia Fire Department, one cat and two bunnies died in a fire on Sunday afternoon. Two dogs were also at risk, but were rescued by fire crews. The fire happened off of Clark Lane in Columbia. No one was home when the fire occurred, according to CFD. Crews arrived on the scene around 4 p.m, put out the fire in less than 10 minutes and contained the fire in the apartment where it started.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Lane closure scheduled this week on westbound Route 50 bridge

JEFFERSON CITY – Drivers can expect a week-long lane closure this week on westbound Route 50 bridge at Osage River. Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will set up a safe span to perform work under the bridge over the Osage River east of Jefferson City. The work will close...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Annual 'Run for the Wall' motorcycle ride makes its way through mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA - The 32nd annual Run for the Wall made its way through mid- Missouri on Monday. Hundreds of motorcycle riders, ambassadors, road crews and chaplains on the Central Route across Interstate 70 are on their sixth day of their journey to Washington D.C. The group stopped at Harley Davidson in Columbia around 3 p.m.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Urgent crisis: Many reasons for growing loss of rural health care

VERSAILLES — Rural health care in Missouri needs help. From lack of access to lack of specialists, many patients who depend on rural health care face disadvantages to receiving the care they need. “Access is one of the biggest problems,” Amanda Shipp, a doctor at Capital Region Physicians in...
VERSAILLES, MO
KOMU

Daniel Boone Regional Library employees vote to unionize

COLUMBIA - The Daniel Boone Regional Library staff passed a vote Monday morning to unionize. The new union will include employees from Columbia Public Library, Callaway County Public Library, Holts Summit Public Library and the Southern Boone County Public Library. It will be the first library union in the state.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Missouri wastewater detects a spike in COVID cases

COLUMBIA − Missouri’s COVID-19 infections are increasing for the first time in months. MU researcher Marc Johnson said his team has been tracking the virus's progress through wastewater. “In Missouri numbers aren't scary high,” Johnson said. “But they're the highest they've been since early February.”. The...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Jefferson City Correctional Center on lockdown after altercation

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Correctional Center went into lockdown on Tuesday after an altercation involving approximately 25 offenders in the yard. One member of the facility's staff required outside medical treatment for their injuries, according to Department of Corrections Communications Director Karen Pojmann. The facility will remain on...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Columbia property owners rename downtown neighborhood 'The Stockyards'

COLUMBIA − Property owners in the downtown Columbia area between the Columbia College campus and College Avenue recently collaborated to come up with a new name for the area, "The Stockyards." The business and property owners believe the new name encapsulates the unique history of the area, as well...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Neighbors in shock after early morning shooting in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY - A shooting that took place in the early morning hours Tuesday on Bellview Street has left neighbors confused and in shock. According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office began receiving phone calls from several individuals regarding shots being fired in the Bellview subdivision. Deputies did not find anyone struck by gunfire, but later learned that an adult male was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

High gas prices cause scheduling problems for OATS Transit

COLUMBIA - OATS Transit in mid-Missouri is facing scheduling cuts due to an increase in gas prices. Bill Holtmeyer is a Columbia resident who uses OATS transit. He said he uses the service around two times a week to get to his appointments. "It's been very good," Holtmeyer said. "They...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

University of Missouri suspends COVID-19 reporting for staff and students

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced in a press release Monday that certain requirements and expectations for both staff and students regarding COVID-19 safety practices have been suspended. On May 16, UM System President Mun Choi suspended policy HR-702, a detailed outline of university guidelines and requirements for those...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Kansas City Asian-American community celebrates AAPI heritage month

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) -- Surrounded by people from all walks of life, Kansas Citians gathered in Columbus Park Saturday afternoon to celebrate AAPI heritage month. “I want to have a place where I feel like I belong, and I know that other people might feel that way as well,” said Café Ca Phe owner and event organizer Jackie Nguyen. “I honestly do these events sometimes selfishly because I want my friends to gather, and I want my friends to feel seen and heard. So, it’s not a weight, it’s an honor.”
KANSAS CITY, MO

