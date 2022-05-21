Rock Bridge girls soccer wins district title

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) -- Surrounded by people from all walks of life, Kansas Citians gathered in Columbus Park Saturday afternoon to celebrate AAPI heritage month. “I want to have a place where I feel like I belong, and I know that other people might feel that way as well,” said Café Ca Phe owner and event organizer Jackie Nguyen. “I honestly do these events sometimes selfishly because I want my friends to gather, and I want my friends to feel seen and heard. So, it’s not a weight, it’s an honor.”
