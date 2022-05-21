Rock Bridge girls soccer wins district title

According to the Columbia Fire Department, one cat and two bunnies died in a fire on Sunday afternoon. Two dogs were also at risk, but were rescued by fire crews. The fire happened off of Clark Lane in Columbia. No one was home when the fire occurred, according to CFD. Crews arrived on the scene around 4 p.m, put out the fire in less than 10 minutes and contained the fire in the apartment where it started.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO