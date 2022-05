Click here to read the full article. Rick Ross has announced his departure from Epic Records, the label he released his last three studio albums on, including his most recent drop Richer Than I’ve Ever Been. Rozay, who signed to Epic after cutting ties with Def Jam Records following the release of his 2015 release Black Market, spoke on being a free agent in an interview with HotNewHipHop. Currently an independent artist, Ross reveals that he’s been offered lucrative deals with a number of labels, including his prior home Def Jam, where he enjoyed spent the first decade of his...

NFL ・ 34 MINUTES AGO