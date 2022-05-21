Minnie “Janie” (Powell) Fischer

Mervin A. Ahrens, 92, of Batesville passed away at 5:45am, Monday, May 23, 2022 at the Margaret Mary Community Hospital in Batesville. He was born near Batesville on September 16, 1929 the son of August and Arietta Kramer Ahrens. He was married to Marjorie Meyer on July 25, 1953 and his wife of 68 years survives. Other survivors include one son David (Brenda) Ahrens of Batesville; three daughters Melinda Ahrens of Bright, Cindy (Jim) Simon of Osgood, and Susanne (Dustin) Prewitt of Columbus; 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Ervin, sisters Gertrude Linville, Betty Siebert, and Wilma Meyer; granddaughter Chelsa Simon, and his great-grandson Chase Aaron Carroll. Mervin was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was one of the most loyal, genuine, caring, and hardworking man that God ever put on this Earth. Mr. Ahrens was an Army Veteran of the Korean War, serving from May 22, 1951 through April 30, 1953. For service to his country Mervin received the Korean Service Medal with 3 Bronze Stars, the United Nations Service Medal, and the Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation. In civilian life Mervin was a lifelong farmer and his farm was recently recognized with a Hoosier Homestead Award. He had also worked as a part time carpenter, was employed with the Union Furniture factory in Batesville, and also drove for the Dunbar & Bultman dairy in Osgood. Mervin was a life member of the Adams Lutheran Church. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 27 at 11am at the Adams Lutheran Church with Pastor Mark Booster officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm at the Stratton-Karsteter Funeral Home in Versailles and from 10am until time of services Friday at the church. Memorials may be given to the church in care of the funeral home.

