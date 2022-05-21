Minnie “Janie” (Powell) Fischer

Linda Negangard Stuhlman, 75, passed away on March 28, 2022, surrounded by her lovingfamily, following a courageous battle with cancer.She was preceded in death by her husband, James, who had died on March 22nd, 2022, andtheir daughter, Gretchen.Linda is survived by her two sons: Luther (Stephanie) of New Cannan, Bradley (Guillermina) ofKings Beach, CA; her five siblings: Ginny Negangard, David (Dawn) Negangard, Jane (Richard)Ritchie, Rita Negangard, and Karen (Stan) Pietrzyk; her nephew: Benjamin (Claire) Pietrzyk,and niece: Jana (Matthew) McGregor, as well as her three grandsons: Connor, Jack and Lucas,who brought her so much joy.Born February 2, 1947 in Milan, IN to Lowell and Harriett Esther (Walker) Negangard, Lindawas loving, intelligent, kind, courageous, dedicated, and nurturing throughout her life.She was a graduate of Milan High School (1965), and then Purdue University (1969) where shestudied Family and Consumer Sciences. She earned her Masters of Education in 1976 from theUniversity of Connecticut where she held a concentration in Family Studies.Linda started her teaching career in Connecticut as a Home Economics teacher at New BritainJunior High School, and then at Daniel Hand High School, in Madison, CT, before purchasingthe Red Barn Children’s Center, in Clinton, CT, in 1979, with her husband, Jim.She served as the Director of the Red Barn for 37 years developing an acclaimed earlyeducation program and summer camp. The Red Barn’s leafy campus served as an idyllicenvironment for her to raise a family.
Comments / 0