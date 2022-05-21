ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceburg, IN

Minnie “Janie” (Powell) Fischer

By Rullman-Hunger Funeral
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnie “Janie” (Powell) Fischer, 71, of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022. She was born April 20, 1951, in Stanton, KY, daughter of the late Lemon Seldon Powell and Edith (Hall) Powell. Janie worked as a cook for Kennett Truck Stop, with over 12 years...

Chad Stephen Dick, 38, Milan

Chad Stephen Dick, 38, of Milan passed away Monday, May 23, 2022 at his residence in Milan. Chad was born on Tuesday, January 24, 1984 in Lawrenceburg, Indiana; son of Jeffery and Melissa (Carter) Dick. Chad married Holly Braun on June 20, 2018. He was a former employee of Wood-Mizer in Batesville. Chad enjoyed collecting Hot Wheels and Pez with his son Kaden, going ginseng hunting, and shooting guns. His greatest passion in life was spending time with his family.
MILAN, IN
Catherine A. (Vierling) Scholle, 95, Dillsboro

Catherine A. (Vierling) Scholle, 95 of Dillsboro passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Maryland. Catherine was born on Monday, August 16, 1926 in Cincinnati, Ohio; daughter of Adolph and Katherine (Braun) Vierling. Catherine married her loving husband Earl W. Scholle on June 25, 1960, and he preceded her in death on January 24, 1992. Catherine was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Dillsboro. She retired after 30 years working for Procter and Gamble on the Crest and Gleem line. She was a former member of the Procter and Gamble (Ivory Dale) Alumni, the 50 Plus Club in Dillsboro, and the Lutheran Woman’s League at Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, traveling, taking cruises, and luncheons on Tuesdays with her friends, (Martha Wainscott, Edith Russell, Eleanor Peter, and many other friends). Her greatest passion though, was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
DILLSBORO, IN
Sr. Jane McConnell OSF

Sr. Jane McConnell, formerly Sr. Jessica, age 75 of the Sisters of St. Francis in Oldenburg, Indiana, died on May 23, 2022 at the convent. Born on April 3, 1947 in Princeton, Indiana, she was the second of five children born to Jessie (Nee: Yeager) and William McConnell Sr. Jane...
OLDENBURG, IN
JoAnn Marie Hartman, age 78, of Sunman

JoAnn Marie Hartman, age 78, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at St. Andrews Health Care, Batesville. She was born January 3, 1944, in Batesville to Clarence and Marie Zinser Murtaugh. After graduating from Oldenburg Academy JoAnn married the love of her life Harold Hartman on August 6, 1966. She worked in the office for Procter and Gamble before becoming a homemaker and raising her children.
SUNMAN, IN
Mervin Ahrens, 92, Batesville

Mervin A. Ahrens, 92, of Batesville passed away at 5:45am, Monday, May 23, 2022 at the Margaret Mary Community Hospital in Batesville. He was born near Batesville on September 16, 1929 the son of August and Arietta Kramer Ahrens. He was married to Marjorie Meyer on July 25, 1953 and his wife of 68 years survives. Other survivors include one son David (Brenda) Ahrens of Batesville; three daughters Melinda Ahrens of Bright, Cindy (Jim) Simon of Osgood, and Susanne (Dustin) Prewitt of Columbus; 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Ervin, sisters Gertrude Linville, Betty Siebert, and Wilma Meyer; granddaughter Chelsa Simon, and his great-grandson Chase Aaron Carroll. Mervin was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was one of the most loyal, genuine, caring, and hardworking man that God ever put on this Earth. Mr. Ahrens was an Army Veteran of the Korean War, serving from May 22, 1951 through April 30, 1953. For service to his country Mervin received the Korean Service Medal with 3 Bronze Stars, the United Nations Service Medal, and the Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation. In civilian life Mervin was a lifelong farmer and his farm was recently recognized with a Hoosier Homestead Award. He had also worked as a part time carpenter, was employed with the Union Furniture factory in Batesville, and also drove for the Dunbar & Bultman dairy in Osgood. Mervin was a life member of the Adams Lutheran Church. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 27 at 11am at the Adams Lutheran Church with Pastor Mark Booster officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm at the Stratton-Karsteter Funeral Home in Versailles and from 10am until time of services Friday at the church. Memorials may be given to the church in care of the funeral home.
BATESVILLE, IN
Linda Negangard Stuhlman

Linda Negangard Stuhlman, 75, passed away on March 28, 2022, surrounded by her lovingfamily, following a courageous battle with cancer.She was preceded in death by her husband, James, who had died on March 22nd, 2022, andtheir daughter, Gretchen.Linda is survived by her two sons: Luther (Stephanie) of New Cannan, Bradley (Guillermina) ofKings Beach, CA; her five siblings: Ginny Negangard, David (Dawn) Negangard, Jane (Richard)Ritchie, Rita Negangard, and Karen (Stan) Pietrzyk; her nephew: Benjamin (Claire) Pietrzyk,and niece: Jana (Matthew) McGregor, as well as her three grandsons: Connor, Jack and Lucas,who brought her so much joy.Born February 2, 1947 in Milan, IN to Lowell and Harriett Esther (Walker) Negangard, Lindawas loving, intelligent, kind, courageous, dedicated, and nurturing throughout her life.She was a graduate of Milan High School (1965), and then Purdue University (1969) where shestudied Family and Consumer Sciences. She earned her Masters of Education in 1976 from theUniversity of Connecticut where she held a concentration in Family Studies.Linda started her teaching career in Connecticut as a Home Economics teacher at New BritainJunior High School, and then at Daniel Hand High School, in Madison, CT, before purchasingthe Red Barn Children’s Center, in Clinton, CT, in 1979, with her husband, Jim.She served as the Director of the Red Barn for 37 years developing an acclaimed earlyeducation program and summer camp. The Red Barn’s leafy campus served as an idyllicenvironment for her to raise a family.
MILAN, IN
Batesville Memorial Pool opens this weekend

BATESVILLE, IN — The Batesville Memorial Pool will begin operations for the 2022 season this weekend. The pool will open for the season on Sunday, May 29, and will be open from 1-6 pm that day, as well as Memorial Day (Monday, May 30) from Noon until 6 pm.
BATESVILLE, IN
Two arrests made in Rising Sun stolen vehicle case

— Several agencies played a part in the arrest of two people following a multi-county police chase. It all began when a 2016 Buick passenger car was stolen from a gas station and convenience store in Rising Sun Tuesday around 3:43 pm. Aurora Police officers spotted the vehicle a few...
RISING SUN, IN
Noah Thompson Becomes Kentucky’s First ‘American Idol’ Winner

Noah Thompson, a 20-year-old former construction worker turned country singer from Louisa, Kentucky, won American Idol last night, becoming the first Kentuckian to do so. Over the course of the live three-hour “Idol” finale, Thompson performed five songs, including two renditions of his new original single, “One Day Tonight.”
LOUISA, KY
Rockey’s Clarksville Seafood, and the revival of a Clarksville institution

Long ago Robin Garr explained the origin of the original Clarksville Seafood Restaurant: “As the only surviving descendant of Louisville’s old Cape Codder chain, Clarksville Seafood upholds a long and honorable tradition.”. For years, perhaps even decades, Clarksville Seafood Restaurant was among the most mysterious eateries to call...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Kentucky Police search for missing man

HAROLD, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky State Police are searching for a missing person in Floyd County. KSP Post 9 in Pikeville reports that Gordon McKinney, 54 years old, was last seen in the Harold community in Floyd County on May 9. McKinney is 5’8″ tall, weighs 210 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes. […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
10th smallest baby in the world to survive, now graduating high school

Friends, family react to lack of answers on Omari Cryer’s death by U.S. Marshal task force. Dozens of Cryer’s family, friends, and fellow Black Louisville residents are asking police why Cryer was killed that day. Investigation into Southern Baptist Convention sex abuse allegations includes Louisville connection. Updated: 5...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Have You Ever Had Butt Drugs In Indiana?

Butt Drugs is a real thing found in Indiana, but it's not what it sounds like. The other day, a co-worker was telling me that he was from Corydon, Indiana. I told him that I had been there several times. To which he said "home of Butt Drugs". When he said that, I was taken aback because I had no idea what that was. It sounded like a drug that I wanted no part of. Then, he told me to look it up online. That's when I discovered something so funny that I had to share it with you.
CORYDON, IN
JCD Band to march in 500 Festival Parade

OSGOOD, IN — A marching band from Ripley County will perform in this year’s 500 Festival Parade. The Jac-Cen-Del High School Marching Band, Flag Corp, and Dance Team are among 14 such groups from across the country that will perform in the parade on Saturday in downtown Indianapolis.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
14U Batesville Bats win USSSA Hoosier State AA Championship

The 14U Batesville Bats won the U-Triple-S-A Hoosier State Championship for the Double-A level. At the Plex in Greensburg, Batesville bested Panther Baseball from Jennings County, 9-1 in the finals after knocking off Hoosier Extreme from Bloomington, 10-5 in the semis. The Bats went 4-1 for the tournament. Top hitters...
BATESVILLE, IN
Greensburg student wins Congressional art competition

COLUMBUS, IN — A Greensburg High School student took 1st place in Indiana’s 6th District annual Art Competition. Malana Kramer was chosen as the winner of the competition, according to Congressman Greg Pence (R-Columbus). Kramer’s art, titled “The DayDreamer,” will hang in the U.S. Capitol building for one...
GREENSBURG, IN
27143 St Rd 46 W – Batesville

Friday, 5/27 – 8AM-5PM Saturday, 5/28 – 8AM-2PM 3 miles West of Batesville High School on Highway 46. For more information, call 812-934-4464.
BATESVILLE, IN

