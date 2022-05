Jobs for Hawaii Academy of Arts & Science PCS in Pahoa, HI

Patricia “Patti” Piilani Bufil-Dehmer, 59, of Hilo died March 28 at Hilo Medical Center. Born in Hilo, she was a loan officer for the former Beneficial Hawaii, an administrative assistant for Ivan Mochida Contracting and a salesclerk at the former Robert’s Bakery. Graveside committal service 10 a.m. Saturday (May 28) at Mauna Kea Memorial Park in Papaikou, followed by a celebration of life at 4 p.m. at Hilo Meishoin Social Hall, 97 Olona St. Aloha attire; flowers welcome. Survived by husband, Eric H. Dehmer of Hilo; sons, Erickson H. Dehmer of Fairbanks, Alaska, and Roycen K. (Stephanie) Dehmer of Kailua, Oahu; daughter, Brittni Rose K. (Aukai Ishibashi Jr.) Dehmer of Hilo; father, Pilagio Bufil of Hilo; hanai brother, Ronnie Alonzo of Hilo; sisters, Abigail “Abby” Bufil and Francine (Randy Uy) Bufil-Uy of California; four grandchildren; hanai children, cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.

