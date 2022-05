The Board of Directors of the Coalition of Compassion and Justice (CCJ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Allison Lenocker as Executive Director, effective immediately. Allison previously served as Assistant Director, having joined CCJ in May, 2017. Prior to her time with CCJ, Allison worked at Mingus Mountain Academy as a group leader, team leader, and case manager. Allison brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Executive Director position, and the board is confident that she will not only fulfill the duties of Executive Director, but also lead the CCJ to accomplish the goals and vision of the organization and beyond.

