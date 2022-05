HARRISON – The grand opening ceremony at Veterans Freedom Park was held May 25, 2016. Now, after six years of dedicated fundraising efforts, community cooperation, generosity and commitment – and despite the hobbling effects of two years-plus of pandemic – the Veterans Freedom Park Statue Project is coming to full fruition. The final statue, which commemorates those who served in Iraq and Afghanistsn, will be dedicated as part of the 11 a.m. Monday, May 30 Memorial Day ceremony at the park.

HARRISON, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO