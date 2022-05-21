Greenburgh pool hours --opening day Sunday, May 29

It was another hot and steamy day around the five boroughs Sunday as afternoon temperatures rose into the upper 80s and low 90s for the second straight day. Central Park just missed the 90-degree mark with a high of 89 degrees, but that was good enough to make it the second hottest day of the year. Those of you along the south shore of Long Island and Connecticut were able to escape the heat once again, as highs only reached the 70s.

