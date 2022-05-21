Greenburgh pool hours --opening day Sunday, May 29

WHITE PLAINS – A federal indictment unsealed in federal court has charged a Mount Vernon man with the murder of Tasheen Williams on April 30, 2018. James Bazemore, a/k/a TJ, has been indicted on one count of racketeering conspiracy, one count of murder in aid of racketeering, and one count of murder through use of a firearm. The Indictment also charges Jared Mujaahid, a/k/a Jay, with aiding and abetting assault with a deadly weapon by providing Bazemore with the gun he used to commit the murder. The Indictment also charges Bazemore and Mujaahid with racketeering conspiracy.
