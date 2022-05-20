ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

NE Lottery

By The Associated Press
Grand Island Independent
 6 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:

theindependent.com

Comments / 0

Grand Island Independent

Winning numbers drawn in '2 By 2' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "2 By 2" game were:. (Red Balls: four, twenty-six; White Balls: two, twenty-three) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
LINCOLN, NE
Grand Island Independent

Thursday, May 26 weather update for Nebraska

With dry conditions for many, but showers and clouds persisting for the Lincoln and Omaha area, temps will vary significantly across Nebraska today. This will continue for Friday. Here's the latest.
Grand Island Independent

York gets a blessed, slow soaking: One inch is the norm

YORK – It began raining around midday Tuesday, exactly as the weatherman promised, continued all night and through the day Wednesday. By early morning Wednesday, York proper had received a 24 hour total of an inch of rain. Better yet, the wet stuff fell softly and achieved maximum penetration into the soil.
YORK, NE
Grand Island Independent

York student among 22 honored by governor for perfect ACT score

LINCOLN – Alivia Pavel from York was among 22 students honored by Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Education during a ceremony at the State Capitol Rotunda, this week, in recognition for achieving the top score on their ACT college entrance exams. “Achieving a top score on...
YORK, NE
Grand Island Independent

Pony Express roars through York -- trek across state trumpets child mental health

YORK – A squadron of Pony Express riders roared through York last Friday on their annual journey to promote awareness of mental health in Nebraska’s youngest residents. The ‘roar’ was attributed to the guttural rumble of Harley Davidson engines, not the historic horse flesh common to the romanticized, original Pony Express from St. Joseph to Sacramento that carried mail from April 3, 1860 until October 26, 1861.
YORK, NE
Grand Island Independent

Alberts on the radio: No red balloons at Husker football games this fall; season tickets remain; new 'mini-plan' ticket package

One tradition will end at Husker football games this fall. The red balloons NU fans normally release after the home team's first score at Memorial Stadium will not fly this year, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced Monday night during his radio appearance on Sports Nightly. The reason? A helium...
LINCOLN, NE
Grand Island Independent

Senator begs colleagues to act after TX shooting

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy pleaded with colleagues to act after the latest mass shooting at a Texas elementary school. Speaking on the Senate floor, Murphy asked "why are we here" if not to do something about the problem of mass shootings in America. The shooting at Uvalde elementary school killed 14 children and one teacher. It was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history and occurred four years after a gunman fatally shot 10 people at Santa Fe High School in the Houston area. The shooting in Texas came less than two weeks after a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 Black shoppers and workers in what officials have described as a hate crime. Murphy mentioned the shooting at Sandy Hook elementary school where 20first graders and six educators were killed in the 2012 shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.
TEXAS STATE
Grand Island Independent

York graduate receives Nebraska Press Association Foundation scholarship

YORK – Noah Jones, a recent graduate from York High School, has been named as one of four high school students and two collegiate students to receive a $2,000 scholarship from the Nebraska Press Association Foundation for 2022. The Nebraska Press Association Foundation was established in the fall of...
YORK, NE
Grand Island Independent

State Golf Roundup: Doniphan-Trumbull brings home Class C state runner up trophy

COLUMBUS — Columbus Scotus just simply had a better day on the second day of the Class C state golf meet at the Elks Country Club. After still leading the standings by three strokes with a 330 after the first day, the Shamrocks, who were competing on their home course, fired a 310 second day score to help secure the state title with a 640 two-day total.
COLUMBUS, NE
Grand Island Independent

Watch now: Chilly Tuesday with rain likely in central and eastern Nebraska

Mainly dry early this morning, but looking like a wet afternoon and evening across the eastern half of the state. Unseasonably cold as well. Any improvement for Wednesday? Find out in our latest forecast video. Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional...
NEBRASKA STATE
Grand Island Independent

Diocese announces Pro-Life Contest winners

Jared Mack, Kenley Bogner, Catalina Chavez-Gonzalez, Madeline Logue and Gracie Woods, all of Grand Island, were among the first-place winners in the Grand Island Catholic Diocese’s 2022 Pro-Life Contest. Mack was the first-place winner among sixth-graders in the Culture of Life Art Contest. The other students mentioned above took...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Grand Island Independent

Residence hall on Creighton University campus being demolished

OMAHA — Demolition is underway on one of the oldest residence halls on Creighton University’s campus. Construction crews started tearing down Gallagher Hall, which is on the southwest edge of Creighton's campus, last week Tuesday. As of Friday morning, about 15% of the five-story building had been demolished,...
CREIGHTON, NE
Grand Island Independent

Grafton man pleads no contest to arson in York

YORK – Steve E. Baloun, 56, of Grafton, has changed his plea in a case involving arson and burglary in York. This case began when the sheriff’s department was dispatched to a property in York where a woman said she believed Baloun poured gasoline on her house and a shed in an attempt to burn them.
YORK, NE
Grand Island Independent

Heartland holds sixth annual Academic Letter of Intent Day

HENDERSON -- Most of us are familiar with the athletic National Letter of Intent ceremonies held in the spring in high schools across the country. Heartland Community Schools has now added an Academic Letter of Intent ceremony for those students that also excel in the classroom. The only criteria for recognition is for the student to accept a scholarship from the college they will attend that is specifically awarded for academic achievement.
HENDERSON, NE
Grand Island Independent

Woman sentenced to prison for having large amount of methamphetamine

YORK – A 48-year-old Lincoln woman (whose address has also been listed as Lexington in court documents) has been sentenced to prison time in York County District Court in a case involving her possession of a very large amount of methamphetamine. Marlene Browning earlier pleaded guilty to attempt of...
YORK, NE
Grand Island Independent

Grand Island's old Engleman Elementary remembered as it's razed

Now a pile of rubble—not even a shell of its former self left, the old Engleman Elementary School building used to be bursting at the seams, remembered a former Engleman teacher. In the 1990s, Janet Dobbins volunteered and eventually taught in the building once standing at 1812 Mansfield Road.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Grand Island Independent

UNL researchers ask whether milk can deliver therapies to the brain

OMAHA — Milk, according to the 1980s-era dairy industry ad campaign, does a body good. A University of Nebraska-Lincoln researcher is taking the old slogan a step further, studying whether naturally occurring nanoparticles in milk, called exosomes, can be used to deliver therapies — from cancer treatments to gene therapies — to the brain and eventually other organs and tissues.
LINCOLN, NE

