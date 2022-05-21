Mask mandate in schools to return

MIDDLEBORO -- Some Jif Peanut Butter products have been recalled after more than a dozen people have become sick nationwide. According to the FDA, the peanut butter may be contaminated with salmonella. At least one of those people is from Massachusetts. A Middleboro man contacted WBZ-TV, saying he has symptoms of a salmonella infection. He's not happy about how the recall was handled. "It made me even sicker when I read about it. I kept looking at the label for a while and I figured 'no, none of that fits, but then finally I saw the numbers are right in the groups," Michael...

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO