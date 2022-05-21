ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookline, MA

Mask mandate in schools to return

thesagonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth Commissioner Sigalle Reiss announced on Friday, May 20, that masks will be required beginning Monday, May 23 in indoor areas owned by the town. The order cited a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases. These town-owned spaces include the Public Schools...

thesagonline.com

Comments / 5

Related
capecod.com

Health Officials Focus on COVID Hospitalizations, Deaths

HYANNIS – Barnstable County public health officials gave an update on rising case counts of COVID-19 in the region and how other metrics may take precedence in monitoring the virus moving forward. “Just be wary. We’re seeing a lot of cases and these variants seem to be very infectious,”...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
spectrumnews1.com

As Worcester school year winds down, COVID-19 cases trend up

WORCESTER, Mass. - Summer break is less than a month away for Worcester Public Schools and for the third week in a row, they have reported a rise in covid cases among students and staff. School safety director Rob Pezzella said more people are masking up inside the classroom and...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston

Is the current COVID surge peaking? New wastewater data shows a turnaround

Levels of the virus have been rising since March, but some are optimistic about a sustained decrease. Researchers are optimistic that new data from wastewater shows that the current COVID-19 surge could soon come to an end. The information was posted Monday by the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority. It shows decreasing levels of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brookline, MA
Education
Brookline, MA
Government
City
Brookline, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Education
Brookline, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
homenewshere.com

COVID cases rise again

TEWKSBURY — Coronavirus cases are on the rise at a more accelerated rate in recent weeks than they have been since early January. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined that seven of Massachusetts’ counties, including Middlesex County where Tewksbury is located, are at a level “high” for risk of community spread of COVID-19. The COVID-19 community level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days, according to the CDC. The agency is strongly encouraging mask wearing indoors, even for those vaccinated and boosted. It is also encouraging people to wear a high-quality mask on public transportation.
TEWKSBURY, MA
Boston

‘Incredibly disheartening’: What DESE said about the state of Boston schools

"There are just a myriad of problems here, many of them emanating from a bloated central office that is often incapable of the most basic functions." Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley on Tuesday called a new report by his department on the performance of Boston Public Schools “incredibly disheartening” as he raised grave concern for student safety and placed blame on the district’s failure to perform basic functions on a “bloated” central office.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#The Mask#Department
CBS Boston

Man with salmonella symptoms angry over Jif peanut butter recall handling

MIDDLEBORO -- Some Jif Peanut Butter products have been recalled after more than a dozen people have become sick nationwide. According to the FDA, the peanut butter may be contaminated with salmonella. At least one of those people is from Massachusetts. A Middleboro man contacted WBZ-TV, saying he has symptoms of a salmonella infection. He's not happy about how the recall was handled. "It made me even sicker when I read about it. I kept looking at the label for a while and I figured 'no, none of that fits, but then finally I saw the numbers are right in the groups," Michael...
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
lesley.edu

Mother and daughter graduate together

It’s not unusual for Lesley students to have family ties — from siblings who attend a few years apart to the children of our faculty and staff. A mother-daughter duo graduating together, however, is rare and certainly a cause for celebration. On May 21, we marked that milestone...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
ABC6.com

CDC: 4 of 5 Rhode Island counties now at ‘high’ community level for COVID-19

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now designated four of the five Rhode Island counties as “high” community level for COVID-19. Bristol, Kent, Providence, and Washington counties are now labeled as high, with Newport County remaining at medium. The CDC uses...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
nbcboston.com

‘Omicron Was Actually Much Worse for Massachusetts Than Delta,' Study Finds

Massachusetts has battled through several surges of COVID-19 over the past several years as viral mutations changed infection rates. Two of the biggest, caused by the delta and omicron variants of COVID, are the subject of a new study from researchers in Boston. It found a higher number of excess deaths in Massachusetts during the omicron surge than the delta surge, even though the delta surge was longer.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NHPR

Ballot now set in the Republican primary for governor of Massachusetts

A former state representative who is a Trump supporter and a business owner backed by Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will appear on the state ballot in the Republican primary for governor this September. Over the weekend, Republican Party officials gathered at the MassMutual Center in Springfield for their convention. There...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Earthquake shakes part of New Hampshire

WOLFEBORO, N.H. — An earthquake shook part of New Hampshire early Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.2 magnitude earthquake in the Wolfeboro area around 12 a.m. It’s not clear if the earthquake caused any damage. In a tweet, the Weston Observatory shared a graphic...
WOLFEBORO, NH
NECN

Mass. Teacher on Leave as Authorities Investigate Relationship With Student

A Massachusetts schoolteacher has been placed on leave amid an investigation into a possible unprofessional relationship with a student, authorities say. Barre police and the Quabbin Regional School District confirmed they were investigating, but didn't offer many details Friday, including the name of the teacher placed on leave. A complaint...
BARRE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy