Following a successful six-game series on and off the field against the Augusta GreenJackets that ended Sunday, the RiverDogs have switched gears in preparation for the final six games of the longest homestand of the season. The second series runs from May 24-29 with the Delmarva Shorebirds visiting The Joe for the first time. The second week of the homestand includes the team’s first game suiting up as the Charleston Boiled Peanuts, the annual RiverDogs 5K and a special dog adoption event.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO