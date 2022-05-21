ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Mirage, AZ

12702 W. Well St.

oucampus.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGLE STORY IN RANCHO EL MIRAGE!! - CORNER LOT HOME WITH CARPET AND VINYL FLOORING; THIS 3...

www.oucampus.org

Comments / 0

oucampus.org

11375 E Sahuaro Dr #2113

2 bedroom 2 bath condo in SCOTTSDALE SOMERSET CONDOMINIUMS. - 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in SCOTTSDALE SOMERSET CONDOMINIUMS is available June 1st. The Unit features stainless steel appliances with a black fridge and washer and dryer included. It also has granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms and the master has a tiled shower plus there are ceiling fans through out. The unit is located on the second floor end and has a separate stair case to the unit. Community has a heated pool and spa, fitness room, and clubhouse with billiards. Located in North Scottsdale it is close to restaurants, shopping, and highway access.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
oucampus.org

6144 N 30th Ave

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home Available for Move-In 9/1/16! - This beautiful 3 bedroom patio-home located off 30th Ave and Bethany Home Road wont last long! This property is spacious and it is located on a wonderful corner lot. Showings for this property are available on ONLY Saturday's while it lasts. Contact Alex @ 480-815-9313 to schedule.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

9002 N 107th Pl

Beautifully furnished 3 bedroom Scottsdale home! - Modern 3 bed/ 2 bath corner lot home in Mountainview Village in Scottsdale Ranch with all brand new luxury furnishings! Gourmet white kitchen fully stocked for all your cooking & entertaining needs. High ceilings and lots of natural light. Entertain with a pool table, wet bar & spacious living room with 65'' smart TV. Beautiful owner suite with king bed, 50'' smart TV, spa-like bath and closets galore! Delightful 2nd bedroom with queen bed, office desk and chair, dresser and 43'' smart TV. Tranquil 3rd bedroom with queen storage bed, dresser and 43'' smart TV. Brand new luxury hybrid plush mattresses and USB lamp in every bedroom for your charging convenience. Private backyard is complete with sparkling pool, heated spa, outdoor BBQ, citrus trees and covered patio. Take.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
oucampus.org

3914 E Taro Ln

40th St and Union Hills, super sharp home for lease! - Single level, three-bedroom, two-bath home, that has been well maintained. Lots of windows for natural light, great room floorplan, breakfast bar in kitchen, plus breakfast nook. Lots of tile, carpeted bedrooms, two-car garage, patio, and mature landscape. Owner will supply fridge if requested. Call for more info or to schedule a viewing. Lisa Cameron - Realty Executives (858)255-1675.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

The Allison Condominiums

Best Location in Scottsdale - Neighborhood Setting!! Entertain your guests or host a private party in The Allison’s unique and stylish Clubhouse, featuring an extraordinary waterfall entry, a community room with a fireplace, a bar area, stylish designer furnishings, a flat screen TV, private restrooms and offices. Take the party poolside on the oversized, tiled, covered patios. With a mix of South Beach and Scottsdale, the resort-styled pools are the perfect backdrop to your relaxation time. The main pool and spa area has been richly designed to rival an upscale resort. Elaborate outdoor furniture, an open-air casita, a heated spa and a brilliant blue pool are all here for your enjoyment.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
oucampus.org

2512 W. Romley Rd. 001

4 Bedroom in South Phoenix - Brand new Vinyl Plank in downstairs and Paint through out the house. Spacious with two living areas. All bedrooms upstairs. On the side of a common area (grassed) and also backs up to a large common area (grassed) with a view fence. Refrigerator included along with microwave. Washer and dryer included but not warrantied.
oucampus.org

3001 N Black Canyon Hwy

1bd coming soon!! - Come home to the best of apartment home living at Palisade Park. Our community is located in Phoenix, Arizona, just minutes from downtown. A vast selection of retail, dining, and entertainment destinations is right outside your door. We offer newly renovated Studio, One and Two bedroom...
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

10640 E Vogel Ave

PRIVATE POOL - 2 BEDROOMS PLUS DEN - FURNISHED RENTAL AVAILABLE AUG 2022. Located in the coveted, gated community of Suntree East in the heart of Scottsdale Ranch. The home has been professionally updated by a designer. Large master suite with private balcony, large walk in closet and luxurious master bath. 2nd bedroom and bath and den located on first level. Open kitchen to great room. Private backyard with sparkling pebbletec pool & water feature. Suntree East offers a community heated pool and spa. Scottsdale Ranch offers parks, tennis, pickleball, boating, walking & biking paths, senior center and golf. 90 DAY MINIMUM. $100 UTILITY CAP FOR ELECTRIC/WATER/GARBAGE. $4100 JUNE TO AUG. $4500 SEPTEMBER, OCTOBER AND MAY. $4900 NOV TO APR. ALSO AVAIL FOR ANNUAL RENTAL (WITHOUT UTILITIES) $4500/MONTHLY ON ANNUAL LEASE. TENANT AGREES TO NO SMOKING, NO USE OF INTERIOR FIREPLACE.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
oucampus.org

1129 W Thomas Rd

Encanto Manor Home with Guest Casita! - THIS IS A 3BEDROOM HOME IN THE DOWNTOWN AREA, 2,268SQ' THAT HAS BEEN PARTIALY REMODELED, THE MAIN HOME HAS TILE FLOORING, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, A/C ARIZONA ROOM WITH A/C, GOOD SIZE MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET THAT IS HUGE, THE 2 BATHROOMS ARE PARTIAL UPDATES. THERE IS A SEPARATE BUILDING IN BACK YARD WITH NON-FUNCTIONAL KITCHEN, BUT THE SIZE IS LARGE, COULD BE USED FOR OFFICE/GYM,
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

8651 E. Royal Palm Rd

2bd/Sleep 6 Scottsdale/McCormick Ranch Furnished - Property Id: 836560. Brand new furnished remodel. Highly sought after community with lots of things to do. Right in the heart of Scottsdale. Tennis courts, pickle ball courts, pool table, two swimming pools/hot tubs, hot sauna and workout room. This will go fast!. 1...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

Dominick’s: The Ultimate High-End Scottsdale Steakhouse

When it comes to steakhouses in the Valley, Dominick’s in Scottsdale provides an unparalleled fine dining culinary experience. Founded in 2011 by the legendary Mastro family, this stunning, two-story, 10,500-sq.-ft. restaurant offers first-rate ambiance, service and the supreme class of steaks and seafood that has become synonymous with the Mastro name, making it a premier local choice for date nights and special occasions.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
