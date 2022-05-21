ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

1750 E Bell Rd.

oucampus.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecond Floor 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Located near everything;...

www.oucampus.org

Comments / 0

Related
oucampus.org

6144 N 30th Ave

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home Available for Move-In 9/1/16! - This beautiful 3 bedroom patio-home located off 30th Ave and Bethany Home Road wont last long! This property is spacious and it is located on a wonderful corner lot. Showings for this property are available on ONLY Saturday's while it lasts. Contact Alex @ 480-815-9313 to schedule.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

11375 E Sahuaro Dr #2113

2 bedroom 2 bath condo in SCOTTSDALE SOMERSET CONDOMINIUMS. - 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in SCOTTSDALE SOMERSET CONDOMINIUMS is available June 1st. The Unit features stainless steel appliances with a black fridge and washer and dryer included. It also has granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms and the master has a tiled shower plus there are ceiling fans through out. The unit is located on the second floor end and has a separate stair case to the unit. Community has a heated pool and spa, fitness room, and clubhouse with billiards. Located in North Scottsdale it is close to restaurants, shopping, and highway access.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
oucampus.org

3205 EAST EARLL DR

Upstairs 2bd east valley - Nice 2bd fully updated, new flooring, new interior doors, fixtures, appliances, small complex, covered parking, laundry on site, private patio. Small pets ok w/ deposit. Sec8 ok, Call to see inside today or apply online 602-230-8125 www.Peakinvprop.com. Unit Type. BR. BA. Rent. Available. 3205 EAST...
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

21 E 6th St 516

Urban Loft style Condo on Mill ave in Downtown Tempe. Live in the heart of the city within walking distance of ASU, all the best bars, restaurants, parks and events Tempe has to offer!. This industrial style loft recently had appliance upgrades to add to the upscale lifestyle it provides....
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Society
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
Phoenix, AZ
Society
oucampus.org

The Allison Condominiums

Best Location in Scottsdale - Neighborhood Setting!! Entertain your guests or host a private party in The Allison’s unique and stylish Clubhouse, featuring an extraordinary waterfall entry, a community room with a fireplace, a bar area, stylish designer furnishings, a flat screen TV, private restrooms and offices. Take the party poolside on the oversized, tiled, covered patios. With a mix of South Beach and Scottsdale, the resort-styled pools are the perfect backdrop to your relaxation time. The main pool and spa area has been richly designed to rival an upscale resort. Elaborate outdoor furniture, an open-air casita, a heated spa and a brilliant blue pool are all here for your enjoyment.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
oucampus.org

3001 N Black Canyon Hwy

1bd coming soon!! - Come home to the best of apartment home living at Palisade Park. Our community is located in Phoenix, Arizona, just minutes from downtown. A vast selection of retail, dining, and entertainment destinations is right outside your door. We offer newly renovated Studio, One and Two bedroom...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

New Redevelopment Project Planned Along Scottsdale Road

Woodbury Corporation has filed a first submittal with the City of Phoenix for a Planned Unit Development that would revitalize and redevelop an aging retail plaza on 9.2 acres near the NWC of Thunderbird and Scottsdale Roads. The request seeks to rezone site’s various commercial designations under a PUD “to...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
oucampus.org

2512 W. Romley Rd. 001

4 Bedroom in South Phoenix - Brand new Vinyl Plank in downstairs and Paint through out the house. Spacious with two living areas. All bedrooms upstairs. On the side of a common area (grassed) and also backs up to a large common area (grassed) with a view fence. Refrigerator included along with microwave. Washer and dryer included but not warrantied.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent#Az Address#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms
oucampus.org

2337 E. Sequoia Drive

IN THE MOUNTAINS~CLOSE TO FREEWAY - AWESOME VIEWS ~ REMOTE QUIET CUL-DE-SAC LOT. Great fully loaded eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar. Large master suite with sizable bathroom and walk-in closet. Indoor laundry room with washer & dryer. Covered patio. Double garage with opener. Looking for a 2 year minimum lease.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa woman shocked by cellphone bill for $3,700

Debi Gotlieb knew something was wrong when she could not find her late father’s home on the county assessor’s webpage. Real estate expert explains impact of rising interest rates. Updated: May. 23, 2022 at 6:36 PM MST. |. Interest rates keep rising and a real estate expert says...
MESA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Phoenix Valley Utility Rate Changes Start July 1

The City of Chandler manages and operates water, wastewater, reclaimed water, and solid waste utilities. In early 2022 the City evaluated the results of a Cost of Service Study and determined a need for utility rate increases to fund rising ongoing operating costs as well as debt service costs associated with capital improvements.
CHANDLER, AZ
oucampus.org

3914 E Taro Ln

40th St and Union Hills, super sharp home for lease! - Single level, three-bedroom, two-bath home, that has been well maintained. Lots of windows for natural light, great room floorplan, breakfast bar in kitchen, plus breakfast nook. Lots of tile, carpeted bedrooms, two-car garage, patio, and mature landscape. Owner will supply fridge if requested. Call for more info or to schedule a viewing. Lisa Cameron - Realty Executives (858)255-1675.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
House Rent
AZFamily

Fire burns through Phoenix auto yard

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fire ripped through part of a Phoenix auto yard on Monday afternoon. It started just after 12 p.m. in an area near 27th Avenue and Broadway Road where multiple used auto part stores and warehouses are located. Video from Arizona Department of Transportation cameras showed heavy plumes of smoke throughout the area, which is south of the Salt River. Aerials from Arizona’s Family News Chopper showed firefighters hosing down vehicles at a junkyard.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

8651 E. Royal Palm Rd

2bd/Sleep 6 Scottsdale/McCormick Ranch Furnished - Property Id: 836560. Brand new furnished remodel. Highly sought after community with lots of things to do. Right in the heart of Scottsdale. Tennis courts, pickle ball courts, pool table, two swimming pools/hot tubs, hot sauna and workout room. This will go fast!. 1...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
oucampus.org

1129 W Thomas Rd

Encanto Manor Home with Guest Casita! - THIS IS A 3BEDROOM HOME IN THE DOWNTOWN AREA, 2,268SQ' THAT HAS BEEN PARTIALY REMODELED, THE MAIN HOME HAS TILE FLOORING, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, A/C ARIZONA ROOM WITH A/C, GOOD SIZE MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET THAT IS HUGE, THE 2 BATHROOMS ARE PARTIAL UPDATES. THERE IS A SEPARATE BUILDING IN BACK YARD WITH NON-FUNCTIONAL KITCHEN, BUT THE SIZE IS LARGE, COULD BE USED FOR OFFICE/GYM,
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Freeway break in Chandler drives costs to close to $8M

The water main break at McClintock Road and U.S. 60 that caused a shutdown on the freeway this month was not the first. The City of Chandler is still dealing with one at Price Road and the Loop 202 and Loop 101 freeways more than four years later. This week...
CHANDLER, AZ
iheart.com

This Is How Much Money You Need To 'Live Comfortably' In Phoenix

Do you wonder if how much money you're making is enough to "live comfortably"?. Charles Schwab's Modern Wealth Survey, which looks at how Americans think about saving, spending, investing and wealth, was published this month and it details just how much money you need to live comfortably. In Texas, the survey looked at Phoenix. Here's what the survey found:
PHOENIX, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Homeowners fume over Ocotillo Road widening

Eric and Terri Naddy enjoy a rural lifestyle on nearly 2.5 acres, raising 60 quails, chickens, three dogs and two desert tortoises. They planned on putting in a barn and an above-ground pool to farm fish. But earlier this month, the couple learned their way of life may soon be...
GILBERT, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy