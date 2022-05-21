Eads Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Buller Mobile Tire

"Be careful of how you act, these are difficult days." Ephesians 4:14. Last week, a long black tour bus pulled away from the Cobblestone Inn in Eads with the local folks that Wanda and Virgil Lessenden had arranged for the spring trip across the nation to Ohio, where their most interesting site was the massive Noah's Ark. I saw a photo of Debbie Lening and her mother, Marteal Johnson, in a wheelchair at the base of a hill with the Ark in the back ground. I did not know the Ark was so huge. It was built to the specifications detailed in the Bible. Alice Glover was glad to have a visit from her granddaughter, Chevaun (Glover) Hammer, and husband, Josh, and two little children, who live near Cincinnati, Ohio.

EADS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO