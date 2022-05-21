ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eads, CO

Eads Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Buller Mobile Tire

By Doris Lessenden
kiowacountypress.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJakob Buller was welcomed to Eads for bringing a new business to the area by Chamber of Commerce...

USDA Update - May 25, 2022

EMERGENCY RELIEF PROGRAM - Phase 1 - Deadline to submit application July 22, 2022. NRCS DEADLINE FOR CRP SU#58 CONSERVATION PLAN - July 29th. TIP - Transition Incentive Program - DEADLINE TO SUBMIT CRP 1-R - AUGUST 5, 2022. Disclaimer: Information in this UPDATE is pertinent to Kiowa County FSA...
KIOWA COUNTY, CO
About Town – May 23, 2022

"Be careful of how you act, these are difficult days." Ephesians 4:14. Last week, a long black tour bus pulled away from the Cobblestone Inn in Eads with the local folks that Wanda and Virgil Lessenden had arranged for the spring trip across the nation to Ohio, where their most interesting site was the massive Noah's Ark. I saw a photo of Debbie Lening and her mother, Marteal Johnson, in a wheelchair at the base of a hill with the Ark in the back ground. I did not know the Ark was so huge. It was built to the specifications detailed in the Bible. Alice Glover was glad to have a visit from her granddaughter, Chevaun (Glover) Hammer, and husband, Josh, and two little children, who live near Cincinnati, Ohio.
EADS, CO

