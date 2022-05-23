1 dead, 30 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least one person is dead and 31 are wounded in weekend shootings across the city as of Sunday evening.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 20-year-old man was struck in the leg by gunfire, in the 7600 block of South Rhodes Avenue, in Chatham around 8 p.m. Friday.

The victim self-transported to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park in good condition.

A 22-year-old man was shot by an off-duty Cook County Sheriff after refusing to be wanded at an entry point into Millennium Park , off Randolph and Columbus drives.

Police said around 7:22 p.m. Friday, the offender jumped the fence, and as security approached, the offender turned and fired shots. The Sheriff, working as security for the park, returned fire – striking the offender.

The offender then fled on foot to the 300 block of East Riverwalk and jumped onto a party boat where he was taken into custody.

The offender was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening wounds. The off-duty Cook County Sheriff was transported to an area hospital for observation.

Police said the suspected gunman, 22-year-old Jordan Jackson, is charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault, one felony count of possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon, and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in public, no FOCCA/FOID.

A 28-year-old woman was shot while inside a vehicle in South Austin early Saturday morning.

Around 12:46 a.m., the woman was a passenger in a vehicle, in the 5300 block of West Gladys Avenue, when an unknown male approached on foot and fired shots.

The victim was dropped off at Loretto Hospital and is listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right hand.

A man was shot while exiting a vehicle in West Englewood Saturday morning.

Police said around 1:20 a.m., the victim, 28, was exiting a vehicle, on the 2000 block of West 70th Street, when shots were fired.

The victim was dropped off at Holy Cross Hospital and is listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left arm.

Three people were wounded Saturday afternoon in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Kingston Avenue.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A 46-year-old man was shot in the upper right let, and was taken to the hospital in good condition. Another 46-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the leg, and refused medical attention.

A woman was critically wounded when she was shot Saturday night on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Illinois State Police said the shooting happened at about 8:10 p.m. in the southbound local lanes near 47th Street.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the 25-year-old woman was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The first homicide of the weekend was reported at 1:31 a.m. Sunday in the 7800 block of South Laflin Street in Auburn Gresham. Police were called to an apartment complex when a 24-year-old man was found unresponsive by a tenant of the building. The victim was found in the entryway with two gunshot wounds to the head and was pronounced dead on the scene. No other injuries were reported.

At 3:56 p.m. Sunday , two teenage boys – one of them 13 – were shot in South Shore. The boys were walking down the street in the 7700 block of South Essex Avenue when they heard shots and felt pain.

One of the victims, 16, was shot in the leg. The other, 13, was wounded in the body. They were both taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in unspecified conditions.

In other shootings from Friday 5 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.:

· At 2:45 a.m. Saturday, in the 1900 block of East 80th Street, a 23-year-old man was in a vehicle when shots were fired. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago by the fire department in fair condition with a graze wound to the head.

· At 5:21 a.m. Saturday, in the 8500 block of South Commercial, three men were inside a vehicle when a dark-in-color SUV stopped near them an unidentified offender began to fire shots in their direction. The victims self-transported to Trinity Hospital where a 24-year-old man suffered one graze wound to the left side of his face in stable condition. A 25-year-old man suffered one gunshot wound to his lip and right arm and is in serious condition. A 36-year-old man suffered a laceration to his right hand in good condition.

· At 9:47 a.m. Saturday, in the 7000 block of South Bennett, A 35-year-old male victim was outside when shots were heard and felt pain. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital with one gunshot wound to his left thigh and one gunshot wound to his right ankle in serious condition.

· At 12:01 p.m. Saturday, two men were near the sidewalk on the 2300 block of South Homan, when they were struck by gunfire. An 18-year-old man was shot in the stomach, and a 27-year-old man was shot in the arm. Hospital and condition information was not immediately available.

· At 5:45 p.m. Saturday, a 50-year-old woman was walking from her car to a home on the 3900 block of West Jackson, when three men pulled out guns and started shooting. The woman, who was not the intended target, was shot in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

· At 11 p.m. Saturday, in the 7100 block of South Carpenter, A 33-year-old man was standing outside when he heard shots fired and felt pain. The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the arm and was transported to the University of Chicago in good condition. The victim believes that the offender was passing in a vehicle at the time of the shooting.

· At 1:30 a.m. Sunday, in the 4700 block of West Maypole, police responded to shots fired and found three men in a garage who were all shot. A 34-year-old man suffered one gunshot wound to the groin and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A 36-year-old man suffered one gunshot wound to the ankle and was transported to Mount Sinai in good condition. A 33-year-old man suffered one gunshot wound to the neck and is listed in fair condition at Stroger Hospital. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

· At 1:38 a.m. Sunday, in the 3000 block of West Polk, two men, 23 and 24, were both standing outside when they heard multiple shots fired and felt pain. The 24-year-old victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition. The 23-year-old victim also suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. A witness stated they saw an unidentified man running from the scene with a gun in his hand. The man then reached the end of the street where he entered a silver sedan and fled.

· At 8:50 a.m. Sunday, In the 300 block of South Hamlin Boulevard, A 49-year-old male victim was standing outside when he heard shots and then felt pain. The victim self-transported to Rush Hospital with one gunshot wound to his right thigh in good condition.

· At 1:15 p.m. Sunday, a 27-year-old man was found lying on the sidewalk in the 3900 block of West Gladys Avenue in West Garfield Park with gunshot wounds to the left shoulder, left leg, and right arm.

· At 2:37 p.m. Sunday, a man was shot multiple times in the back in the 0-99 block of West 79th Street in West Chatham. The victim was on foot when he was shot multiple times in the back, and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

· At 3:30 p.m. Sunday, a 32-year-old man was walking out of a restaurant in the 7700 block of South Exchange Avenue in South Shore when someone came up and shot him. The victim was taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition.

· At 6:20 p.m. Sunday, a 21-year-old man was driving in the 1200 block of West 79th Street in Auburn Gresham when a white vehicle came by and someone inside shot him. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

· At 11:31 p.m. Sunday, a 16-year-old boy was outside in the 3300 block of West Madison Street when he heard multiple shots and felt pain. He was shot once in the right leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.