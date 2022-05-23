ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

1 dead, 30 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JcxrG_0fm1mtR900

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least one person is dead and 31 are wounded in weekend shootings across the city as of Sunday evening.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 20-year-old man was struck in the leg by gunfire, in the 7600 block of South Rhodes Avenue, in Chatham around 8 p.m. Friday.

The victim self-transported to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park in good condition.

A 22-year-old man was shot by an off-duty Cook County Sheriff after refusing to be wanded at an entry point into Millennium Park , off Randolph and Columbus drives.

Police said around 7:22 p.m. Friday, the offender jumped the fence, and as security approached, the offender turned and fired shots. The Sheriff, working as security for the park, returned fire – striking the offender.

The offender then fled on foot to the 300 block of East Riverwalk and jumped onto a party boat where he was taken into custody.

The offender was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.  The off-duty Cook County Sheriff was transported to an area hospital for observation.

Police said the suspected gunman, 22-year-old Jordan Jackson, is charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault, one felony count of possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon, and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in public, no FOCCA/FOID.

A 28-year-old woman was shot while inside a vehicle in South Austin early Saturday morning.

Around 12:46 a.m., the woman was a passenger in a vehicle, in the 5300 block of West Gladys Avenue, when an unknown male approached on foot and fired shots.

The victim was dropped off at Loretto Hospital and is listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right hand.

A man was shot while exiting a vehicle in West Englewood Saturday morning.

Police said around 1:20 a.m., the victim, 28, was exiting a vehicle, on the 2000 block of West 70th Street, when shots were fired.

The victim was dropped off at Holy Cross Hospital and is listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left arm.

Three people were wounded Saturday afternoon in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Kingston Avenue.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A 46-year-old man was shot in the upper right let, and was taken to the hospital in good condition. Another 46-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the leg, and refused medical attention.

A woman was critically wounded when she was shot Saturday night on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Illinois State Police said the shooting happened at about 8:10 p.m. in the southbound local lanes near 47th Street.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the 25-year-old woman was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The first homicide of the weekend was reported at 1:31 a.m. Sunday in the 7800 block of South Laflin Street in Auburn Gresham. Police were called to an apartment complex when a 24-year-old man was found unresponsive by a tenant of the building. The victim was found in the entryway with two gunshot wounds to the head and was pronounced dead on the scene. No other injuries were reported.

At 3:56 p.m. Sunday , two teenage boys – one of them 13 – were shot in South Shore. The boys were walking down the street in the 7700 block of South Essex Avenue when they heard shots and felt pain.

One of the victims, 16, was shot in the leg. The other, 13, was wounded in the body. They were both taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in unspecified conditions.

In other shootings from Friday 5 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.:

·       At 2:45 a.m. Saturday, in the 1900 block of East 80th Street, a 23-year-old man was in a vehicle when shots were fired.  The victim was transported to the University of Chicago by the fire department in fair condition with a graze wound to the head.

·       At 5:21 a.m. Saturday, in the 8500 block of South Commercial, three men were inside a vehicle when a dark-in-color SUV stopped near them an unidentified offender began to fire shots in their direction. The victims self-transported to Trinity Hospital where a 24-year-old man suffered one graze wound to the left side of his face in stable condition. A 25-year-old man suffered one gunshot wound to his lip and right arm and is in serious condition. A 36-year-old man suffered a laceration to his right hand in good condition.

·       At 9:47 a.m. Saturday, in the 7000 block of South Bennett, A 35-year-old male victim was outside when shots were heard and felt pain. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital with one gunshot wound to his left thigh and one gunshot wound to his right ankle in serious condition.

·       At 12:01 p.m. Saturday, two men were near the sidewalk on the 2300 block of South Homan, when they were struck by gunfire. An 18-year-old man was shot in the stomach, and a 27-year-old man was shot in the arm. Hospital and condition information was not immediately available.

·       At 5:45 p.m. Saturday, a 50-year-old woman was walking from her car to a home on the 3900 block of West Jackson, when three men pulled out guns and started shooting. The woman, who was not the intended target, was shot in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

·       At 11 p.m. Saturday, in the 7100 block of South Carpenter, A 33-year-old man was standing outside when he heard shots fired and felt pain. The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the arm and was transported to the University of Chicago in good condition. The victim believes that the offender was passing in a vehicle at the time of the shooting.

·       At 1:30 a.m. Sunday, in the 4700 block of West Maypole, police responded to shots fired and found three men in a garage who were all shot. A 34-year-old man suffered one gunshot wound to the groin and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A 36-year-old man suffered one gunshot wound to the ankle and was transported to Mount Sinai in good condition. A 33-year-old man suffered one gunshot wound to the neck and is listed in fair condition at Stroger Hospital. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

·       At 1:38 a.m. Sunday, in the 3000 block of West Polk, two men, 23 and 24, were both standing outside when they heard multiple shots fired and felt pain. The 24-year-old victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition. The 23-year-old victim also suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. A witness stated they saw an unidentified man running from the scene with a gun in his hand. The man then reached the end of the street where he entered a silver sedan and fled.

·       At 8:50 a.m. Sunday, In the 300 block of South Hamlin Boulevard, A 49-year-old male victim was standing outside when he heard shots and then felt pain. The victim self-transported to Rush Hospital with one gunshot wound to his right thigh in good condition.

·       At 1:15 p.m. Sunday, a 27-year-old man was found lying on the sidewalk in the 3900 block of West Gladys Avenue in West Garfield Park with gunshot wounds to the left shoulder, left leg, and right arm.

·       At 2:37 p.m. Sunday, a man was shot multiple times in the back in the 0-99 block of West 79th Street in West Chatham. The victim was on foot when he was shot multiple times in the back, and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

·       At 3:30 p.m. Sunday, a 32-year-old man was walking out of a restaurant in the 7700 block of South Exchange Avenue in South Shore when someone came up and shot him. The victim was taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition.

·       At 6:20 p.m. Sunday, a 21-year-old man was driving in the 1200 block of West 79th Street in Auburn Gresham when a white vehicle came by and someone inside shot him. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

· At 11:31 p.m. Sunday, a 16-year-old boy was outside in the 3300 block of West Madison Street when he heard multiple shots and felt pain. He was shot once in the right leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.

Comments / 16

ironman777
9d ago

Would gun control stop the carnage in chicago? Over 90% of guns seized after a crime were illegally obtained. How in the hell does anyone think gun control could work? Also, not much national coverage of the 10 black people shot here and two died. Geez, I wonder why Biden didn’t come here? Hmm

Reply(2)
10
Kathleen Mccall
9d ago

More teen thugs!! Start arrest and charging as adults and start holding these parents accountable for their teens behavior

Reply
10
Ronald Schergen
9d ago

The city doesn’t have a gun problem it has a gang and violence problem

Reply
13
Related
CBS Chicago

Three men shot in Burnside neighborhood

<strong>CHICAGO (CBS)</strong> -- Three men were shot and wounded in the South Side's Burnside community Monday night.At 7:43 p.m. Monday, three men were on the sidewalk in the 1300 block of East 93rd Street in Burnside when they were all shot.One man, 25, was struck multiple times in the chest, and another, 26, was also struck in the chest. Both were taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital in critical condition. The third man, 27, was struck in the body and self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in an unknown condition.No one was in custody late Monday. Area One detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 people shot in alley on Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people were shot in an alley on Chicago's Near North side. Police said a 39-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were standing in an alley, in the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue just before 2:15 a.m., when shots were fired.  Police said the victims were shot from a distance. Both were taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition. No one is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two killed in West Englewood shootout

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are dead after a shootout in West Englewood Saturday. According to the Chicago Police Department, just after 5 p.m. a 29-year-old man and a 38-year-old man were standing on a sidewalk near Bishop and Garfield when both men pulled out guns and started firing at each other. Both died at the University of Chicago Hospital a short time later. Detectives are trying to determine what led to the shooting. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman in serious condition after shooting in River North

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was seriously injured after a shooting in River North Sunday night. Police said the 20-year-old woman and a man with sitting in a parked car, near a playground in the 500 block of West Erie Street around 10 p.m., when they were approached by a group of men. One of the offenders reached into the car and punched the male victim in the face, according to police. Before the group took off, one of them fired several shots at the car, hitting the female passenger. The woman was taken to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to her back.No arrests have been made.  
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Evergreen Park, IL
City
Columbus, IL
Cook County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
County
Cook County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Evergreen Park, IL
Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Elmhurst police chief, 44-year suburban police veteran Michael Ruth dies

ELMHURST, Ill. (CBS) -- Elmhurst police Chief Michael Ruth died over the weekend while recovering from a medical procedure, the City of Elmhurst announced Monday. Ruth died at an area hospital surrounded by family members. Ruth served 44 years in law enforcement in multiple Chicago suburbs. He began as a dispatcher in Alsip and a patrolman in Hometown before joining the Skokie Police Department in 1981. He served many roles in Skokie and rose to the rank of commander in Skokie, and went on to serve as police chief in Countryside from 2010 until 2012. In 2012, Ruth took over...
ELMHURST, IL
CBS Chicago

Man accused of setting "Walking Man" on fire denied bail; victim not expected to survive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Melrose Park man accused of setting a homeless man known as "The Walking Man" on fire was ordered held without bail on Monday, as Cook County prosecutors said he is not expected to survive.Joseph Guardia, 27, is charged with aggravated arson and attempted murder in the attack in the early morning hours of last Wednesday on Lower Wabash Avenue near Trump Tower."It takes a special kind of evil to do what the defendant did," Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Danny Hanichak said at Guardia's bond hearing Monday afternoon.Hanichak said 75-year-old Joseph Kromelis was sleeping on...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man found shot, unresponsive in Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in critical condition after being found shot in the Washington Park neighborhood Sunday morning. Police said around 4:53 a.m., a man was discovered outside unresponsive on the 6300 block of South Calumet. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back and hip in critical condition. Circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. No one is in custody. Area One Detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

5 people shot, seriously wounded in mass shooting after fight in Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago's West Side is the scene of the city's latest mass shooting. Five people were in serious condition Sunday after neighbors say a fight broke out on the street outside an elementary school. Now the neighborhood is calling for change, and leaders say mass shootings across the country are changing the conversation about gun reform. "Where do they get these guns from? Where do they get these Army rifles from?" said Arthur, who did not want to give a last name. After 50 years living in the Lawndale neighborhood, Arthur said he now won't come out after dark. He showed CBS...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Mary Medical Center#Sheriff#Focca#Foid#Sout
CBS Chicago

3 wounded, 1 critically in shooting in South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are wounded following a shooting in the South Austin neighborhood Friday night.Police said around 10:15 p.m., a man 34 was sitting in a parked car with a woman, 31, standing near his driver's side window, on the 900 block of North Lockwood, when several offenders approached and fired shots. The man suffered two gunshot wounds to the neck and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The woman suffered one gunshot wound to the elbow and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.During the shooting, another man, 32, was driving down the street and was also struck by gunfire and suffered one gunshot wound to the lower back. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The offenders fled the scene on foot. No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Chicago

Four people arrested, projectiles thrown at officers at North Avenue Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police arrested four people at North Avenue Beach late Memorial Day, and a group threw projectiles at officers afterward. A police source told CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov officers arrested four people after a disturbance at the beach. All four had guns, the source said.Police then tried to disperse a crowd that had amassed amid the arrests. The crowd began throwing objects such as bottles at officers – and someone even threw a pineapple, the source said.Officers called for a mass arrest response at the scene around 6:45 p.m.Police did not close the beach, but no one new was allowed to enter. Back on May 11, police arrested one person when hundreds spilled over into the Gold Coast and Old Town communities from North Avenue Beach. Some people were seen climbing on cars and Chicago Transit Authority buses in that incident.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Alderwoman Maria Hadden's office vandalized in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are investigating after Ald. Maria Hadden's office in the 49th Ward was vandalized. Surveillance cameras caught a man breaking the windows of her ward office near Morse and Greenview avenues in Rogers Park. Hadden said the man stole a chair from a coffee shop across the street and threw it at the window. She's taking it all in stride."Nothing personal. There's no damage to the ward office, other than this window, so we'll get it boarded up and fixed, and hopefully move on with the holiday," she said.No one is in custody, but Hadden said the video footage is clear. She expects police to find the suspect soon. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Joseph Guardia charged with attempted murder after Chicago's 'Walking Man' lit on fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is facing charges after police say he set a homeless man known to Chicagoans as "The Walking Man" on fire last week. Joseph Guardia, 27, of Melsrose Park, is charged with attempted first degree murder and arson, the Chicago Police Department said Sunday. The attack happened around 3 a.m. on Lower Wabash Avenue in the River North neighborhood.  Police said a 75-year-old man was lying on the ground in the 400 block of North Wabash Avenue when another man approached him, poured a flammable liquid on him, set him on fire, and ran off.  Police sources...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

3 Loyola University students robbed at gunpoint in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three Loyola University students were robbed at gunpoint while walking in Rogers Park early Sunday morning. It was part of a wave of hold-ups on the city's North Side overnight. Police responded to four incidents within an hour. All followed the same M.O. Police say the students were the third stop in the robbery spree. It happened around 1:47 a.m., when two men, 20 and 21, and a woman, 21, were walking on the sidewalk in the 6500 block of North Glenwood. Three men armed with handguns jumped out of a white SUV and demanded their belongings. The offenders...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police put out alert about armed robbery spree from Rogers Park to Lakeview; Loyola students among victims

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Monday issued a community alert about a new spree of armed robberies from Rogers Park to Lakeview – three of which targeted Loyola University students. In each incident, three male assailants come up to the victims, surround them at gunpoint, and demand their personal property. The perpetrators take cellphones, watches, purses, and keys and vehicles – and they demand the passcodes to the phones, police said. This is similar to case of Dakotah Earley, who was shot and critically wounded at Wayne and Webster avenues in Lincoln Park. The robberies happened at the following times and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Missing UIC Student Daniel Sotelo Found Dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After nearly a month, the search for Daniel Sotelo has ended. The missing University of Illinois Chicago graduate student has been found dead, according to a post by a family member on Facebook. Family did not reveal a cause of death, but the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Sotelo's body was found one mile offshore of Wilmette in Lake Michigan on May 22. The 26-year-old was days away from graduating from UIC with a master's degree. He disappeared on April 30 after being dropped off at a CTA station in the South Loop. His girlfriend, 22-year-old Natally Brookson, went missing that same day. Her body was found floating in Lake Michigan near Bryn Mawr on May 2. Investigators have still not determined her cause of death. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Male, unknown age, dies after being shot in head in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) – A male of unknown age is shot and killed in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Saturday afternoon.Police said a male was struck in the head by gunfire in the 6000 block of South Artesian Avenue, around 1:31 p.m.,The victim was transported to Christ Hospital and initially reported in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police search for vehicle in connection to homicide in Belmont Cragin

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are looking for a vehicle that is connected to a homicide in Belmont Cragin back in March.The incident happened at 2556 N. Lamon Ave. on March 31, around 5:49 a.m. The offending vehicle is a black GMC Envoy that is missing the chrome trim on the front passenger side and may have damage to the front passenger side headlight. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Area Five Homicide at 312-746-6614. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Lifeguards revive 10-year-old girl pulled from water at 31st Street Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lifeguards revived a 10-year-old girl who was not breathing when she was pulled from the water at the 31st Street Beach this Memorial Day. The Fire Department said the girl was initially not breathing when she was pulled from the water at 2:14 p.m. Chicago Park District lifeguards performed CPR and immediately revived her. The girl was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, where she was reported to be stable. Further details were not immediately available.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

MISSING: Kevin Atoji-Walker, 76, spotted at train station in Geneva

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are asking for helping locating a missing elderly man. Kevin Atoji-Walker, 76, was spotted at the train station in Geneva, Illinois, Saturday, according to the Chicago Police Department. He is about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and and weighs 190 pounds. Atoji-Walker has blue eyes and gray hair and a light complexion. Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Chicago Police Area 3 SVU at (312)744-8266.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Dakotah Earley, culinary arts student critically wounded in Lincoln Park robbery, showing signs of improvement

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is good news for Dakotah Earley, the 23-year-old culinary arts student who was shot and critically wounded in a robbery in Lincoln Park a few weeks ago. His mother shared photos showing him sitting up with some help in his hospital bed. It's a big accomplishment considering what he has gone through. She also shared a photo that shows Dakotah busy on a new cell phone he got for his birthday. His mom said the best part is shot got to hug her son. Earley was walking near Wayne and Webster around 3 a.m. on May 6 when he was shot three times for his cell phone and passcode. He has had several surgeries and spent days in a coma and on life support. Earley also lost part of his leg and part of his colon as a result of the shooting. A 19-year-old man who is also a suspect in several other armed robberies is charged with attempted murder and armed robbery in this case.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
80K+
Followers
25K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy