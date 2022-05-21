ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sudbury, MA

Celebrate Spring, 4-8 PM, Thu, June 16

sudbury.ma.us
 4 days ago

sudbury.ma.us

sudbury.ma.us

Town Offices Closed Memorial Day 5/30/22

In observance of Memorial Day, all non-emergency Town offices will be closed Monday, May 30, 2022. Offices will reopen at their usual times on Tuesday, May 31. Event Start: Monday, May 30, 2022 (8:00 am) Event End: Monday, May 30, 2022 (5:00 pm) (Expected) Location: Not specified; see notes. Department:...
SUDBURY, MA
sudbury.ma.us

FY 2023 Senior Means Tested Exemption Program Applications

The FY 2023 Sudbury Means Tested Senior Exemption Application filing season is currently underway. As this exemption is means based, it is not universally available to all seniors. The Sudbury Means Tested Senior Exemption Program reduces real property taxes for some low to moderate-income senior citizens through a redistribution of the property tax burden within the residential class. The program requires residency in Sudbury for a minimum of 10 years prior to eligibility. This program relies on the annual income criteria established by the Massachusetts State Income Tax Refundable Credit known as the Circuit Breaker. Sudbury Seniors over age 65, income eligible for the circuit breaker income tax credit under subsection (k) of section 6 of chapter 62 of the General Laws, who also meet the following criteria may be eligible for some property tax relief under this program.
SUDBURY, MA
sudbury.ma.us

Half-staff Notification

Please be advised that as a sign of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated today, May 24, 2022, at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and in accordance with a Presidential proclamation, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, has ordered that the United States of America flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag shall be flown at half-staff at all state buildings beginning immediately, and continuing until sunset on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
SUDBURY, MA

