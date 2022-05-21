Celebrate Spring, 4-8 PM, Thu, June 16

The FY 2023 Sudbury Means Tested Senior Exemption Application filing season is currently underway. As this exemption is means based, it is not universally available to all seniors. The Sudbury Means Tested Senior Exemption Program reduces real property taxes for some low to moderate-income senior citizens through a redistribution of the property tax burden within the residential class. The program requires residency in Sudbury for a minimum of 10 years prior to eligibility. This program relies on the annual income criteria established by the Massachusetts State Income Tax Refundable Credit known as the Circuit Breaker. Sudbury Seniors over age 65, income eligible for the circuit breaker income tax credit under subsection (k) of section 6 of chapter 62 of the General Laws, who also meet the following criteria may be eligible for some property tax relief under this program.

SUDBURY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO