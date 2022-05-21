Celebrate Spring, 4-8 PM, Thu, June 16

Please be advised that as a sign of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated today, May 24, 2022, at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and in accordance with a Presidential proclamation, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, has ordered that the United States of America flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag shall be flown at half-staff at all state buildings beginning immediately, and continuing until sunset on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
