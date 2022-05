CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health is investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella associated with peanut butter. According to the CDC, fourteen people have been infected in the outbreak from twelve states. Illinois has had one case included in this outbreak from Central Illinois. Laboratory data shows that some Jif brand peanut butters may be contaminated. On May 20th, J.M. Smucker Company recalled multiple types of Jif brand peanut butter. The company advised consumers to check the lot code number on the container to see if it is between 1274425 through 2140425, with “425” at the end of the first 7 numbers. Consumers who have products matching the above description in their possession are advised to dispose of them immediately.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO