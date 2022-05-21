ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago
Trail Closures

Major sections of Ralston Creek Trail are CLOSED. This includes:

  • Ralston Creek trails west of Ward
  • "The Narrows"--section of trail along Brooks Drive from Ralston Cove Park to the Arvada Tennis Center

The City team is working with contractors to address the downed trees on trails as quickly as possible. Please be patient. Removal of the tree limbs may take a few days.

Reporting Downed Branches on Trails and Other City Property

Currently, our streets team is actively addressing downed limbs on roadways, and our parks team is actively addressing downed limbs on trails and placing barricades for trail safety. To report downed tree limbs on trails and open space, please submit a request via Ask Arvada. Once there,

1) type "trails" in the description window

2) select trails and open space issue

3) drop a pin on the location where a tree is down

Branch Drop Off/Disposal

Limb drop off will be hosted at North Area Athletic Complex (19500 W. 64th Pkwy.),Sunday May 22, Saturday May 28, and Sunday May 29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Branches will also be accepted at the City's large item drop off event on Saturday, June 18, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Stenger Sports Complex (11200 W. 58th Ave).

What to know before you go:

  • You must show proof that you are an Arvada resident (drivers license, Colorado ID, utility bill, etc.).
  • You may only drop off branches and limbs.
  • You MAY NOT drop tree stumps, yard waste, sod, fencing, landscape logs, trash of any kind, etc.
  • You will be required to unload your own tree limbs.
  • We encourage neighbors to work with neighbors to help with tree limb drop off.

There may be additional opportunities for tree limb drop offs through Jefferson County. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
