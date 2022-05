A program for unwed fathers is helping the City of Lima and its residents on two very different fronts. Daddys at Work helps unwed fathers gain custody of their children by overcoming the obstacles of what a father may need to provide for their family, including housing. With the help of local contractors, they have started rehabilitating run-down homes as a way to provide affordable housing in the city. Their first home on South Union Street will be up for sale in a couple of months and will help provide funding for the program.

LIMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO