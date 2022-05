Odyne Leona (Schulze) Barlage, age 89, of Sawmill Road in Fort Loramie, Ohio, passed away of natural causes at her residence Sunday Evening, May 22, 2022. She was born November 11, 1932, in Chickasaw, Ohio, to the late Louis & Henrietta (Bertke) Schulze. On May 5, 1956, at Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church in Dayton, Odyne married Allen A. Barlage who survives.

FORT LORAMIE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO