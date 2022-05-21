ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

9109 Pippin Rd 3x1V

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article$829/mo. 3-BED 1-BATH SECIURITY DEPOSITS $829 & UP - Property Id: 884606. FOLLOW these STEPS to END YOUR SEARCH. STEP 1, CALL 513-521-4530 and ask for our property manager Daphney. STEP 2, SCHEDULE a TOUR with Penny when you...

8481 Beech Ave

Kenwood: Gorgeous One Bedroom One Bath Available for rent! - Appreciate living within a few short minutes tall Kenwood as to offer!. Utility fee is $65 and that includes your water, sewage, parking, and trash. Availability- This unit is available now! We require the application(s), leasing agreement, and security deposit...
CINCINNATI, OH
553 Boal St

Smaller 1 Bedroom In Liberty Hill (near OTR) - Liberty Hill, Near Over the Rhine, Smaller 1 Bedroom, 1st Floor, Heat Included, Tenant Pays Electric, Wood Floors, Ceramic Tile in Kitchen and Bath. Laundry on Premises and Shared Courtyard. Street Parking. NO CENTRAL AIR. Must pass background credit check visit symphonypm.com to apply Effective/available 6/1/22 $750.00/security/Rent + electric only.
CINCINNATI, OH
4049 Reading Rd 52

Avon Fields Apartment Complex - Property Id: 223008. One bedroom one bath apartment available for rent in North Avondale located at 4049 Reading Rd. Newly renovated with a mix of hardwood and carpeted floors, balcony view, lots of closet space, on-site coin operated laundry and off-street parking. Heat, water, water heating, sanitation and trash included in rent of $675 with $675 deposit.
READING, OH
3011/3013 Park Ave

1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment - Newly renovated 2 bedroom, I bathroom apartment. Street parking available. Tenant is responsible for power and gas accounts. Gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator provided with rental. Wood floors throughout and tile in the bathroom. New updated white kitchen cabinets. 3011 Park Ave Unit 5.
CINCINNATI, OH
1313-1315 Main St

Top Floor OTR 2-Room Efficiency - Unit #10 is an oversized, top floor efficiency in a key location with a short walking distance to Rosedale, Jack Brown's, Ziegler Park and Collective Espresso!. A communal courtyard greets you past the gated entry and holds the door to the building. This studio...
CINCINNATI, OH
2668 Queen City Ave.

WESTWOOD- 2 BEDROOM 1BATH CAPE COD W/ UPDATED FLOORING & KITCHEN - Adorable cape cod features new flooring throughout, updated light fixtures. Kitchen offers granite countertops, farm style sink, stainless appliances and updated cabinetry, Relax or entertain on you front porch or lovely terraced backyard. Location. 2668 Queen City Ave.,...
CINCINNATI, OH
3805 Ferdinand Place

Oakley: Spacious Two Bedroom Available for Rent - Renovated Apartment in Popular Oakley. This apartment is walkable Oakley Square and much more. The monthly rent is $1245 and there is a monthly utility fee of $75 that includes heat, water, sewage, trash, and parking. schedule your tour, please call 5133217000...
CINCINNATI, OH
1414-16 Walnut St

Top-Floor OTR 2-Bedroom / 1.5 Bath - Unit 4F spans the entire top floor of the building, offering hardwood floors throughout, 1 1/2 bath with ceramic tile, ceiling fans, central heat/AC and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. The living room is spacious and charming with historical exposed brick and a bar leading into the kitchen. The bedrooms are on opposite sides of the apartment and a private deck adds to the unit's great amenities!
CINCINNATI, OH
773 Kingston Dr

3 Bedroom Home in Edgewood, KY - Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath quad-level home located in Edgewood, KY. Fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, and stainless appliances. Large master bedroom with bath, tiered deck with wooded view, built in 2 car garage. Close to interstate, shopping,...
EDGEWOOD, KY
209 Woodward St

Industrial-Style Studio Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment in Over-the-Rhine - This 3rd Floor industrial-style apartment is the epitome of historic Over-the-Rhine. The open layout, exposed beams and brick, hardwood floors, and recessed lighting provide endless possibilities with how you choose to set up this unit!. Open closet, storage, washer/dryer located pantry/kitchen with...
CINCINNATI, OH
1605 Broadway St

Nice 1 BD with heat included - Liberty Hill near Over the Rhine, 1 Bedroom, 3rd Floor, Heat Included, New Ceramic Tile Though-out and Community Patio. NO VOUCHERS, NO DOGS. Visit symphonypm.com to apply. $715.00 security/rent + electric only (effective 6/1/22). NO Central HVAC, tenant provide own AC. No Dogs...
CINCINNATI, OH
24 E Street South,

24 E St South Unit A 1BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 1BR/1BA apartment for rent in Hamilton, OH! This unit has new flooring, freshly painted, an updated electrical and plumbing system, an updated open kitchen, new dishwasher, new disposal, and range hood, an updated bathroom, a spacious bedroom, central air, w/d hookup (stack in unit), and has on/off street parking! Visit www.bbrents.com to apply!
HAMILTON, OH
350 Ross Avenue,

**Move in Special** 350 Ross Ave Unit C 1BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Move in with full deposit and $100 rent**. Apply today for our newly renovated 1BR/1BA apartment for rent in Hamilton, OH! This unit has new windows, new flooring, freshly painted, an updated electrical and plumbing system, an updated open kitchen, new dishwasher, new disposal, and range hood, quarts countertops, stainless appliances, separate dining, a spacious bedroom, a stack unit washer and dryer, a full shared basement with storage, and on/off street parking! Visit www.bbrents.com to apply!
HAMILTON, OH
Storefronts to the Forefront: Price Hill

Price Hill - Cincinnati, OH (CINCY WEEKEND) - Community connections are forged by more than just neighborhood proximity. The connections that tie our neighborhoods together are found in the aisles of our favorite corner bookshop, at a table in a quaint restaurant, and in line at the local ice cream parlor. Oftentimes, these places exist in the heart of a community: a neighborhood business district. Communities and economies grow out of these places, and they must continue to thrive.
CINCINNATI, OH
2842 Harrison Avenue 7

Section 8 Accepted - MUST Pay Security Deposit before RTA. Please fill the pre screening to schedule the viewing. Unfortunately, Without pre screen, we'll not be able to show the units. https:forms.glep/PVTkX9n6rLricjC8. leasing@bvrealtypm.com. 513.999.5666Text email contact us via facebook messenger or whatsapp for scheduling viewing. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2842-harrison-avenue-cincinnati-oh-unit-7/903288. Property...
CINCINNATI, OH
579 Blair Ave.

Large 3 bed on bus line - Large 3 bedroom apartment located in Avondale. Large Eat In Kitchen opens to Large Living Room. Kitchen remodeled. Hardwood floors and carpet. Plenty of storage unit space. On site laundry with individual washer/dryer hook-up. Ceiling fans. New windows. Excellent location near busline, minutes...
CINCINNATI, OH
Ohio House For Sale w/ Mirrored Ceiling & Jungle & Water Bathroom

There's a house for sale right now in Ohio that the further I looked into, the weirder the house started to transform and it really made me question what was going through the mind or bloodstream to encourage them to design it the way they did. When you first step into the house for sale for $250,000, located at 3334 Bethel Concord Rd, Williamsburg Township, OH there really isn't anything out of the ordinary and looks like the classic middle class small American home. Then when you step into the kitchen things start going sideways.
OHIO STATE
7750 Greenland Pl 2

Spacious two bed two bath, genuine hardwood floors throughout, newer windows, on site maintenance, on site laundry, equipped kitchen, large dining room, electronic security surveilance system fenced in yard great views, near bus line and all interstates. First more rental information contact Ms Z at 513-761-3433. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7750-greenland-pl-cincinnati-oh-unit-2/903514.
CINCINNATI, OH
Marcus & Millichap closes sale of drive-in property in Cincinnati

Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of a Swensons Drive-In sale-leaseback, a 1,600-square-foot net-leased property in Cincinnati, Ohio. The asset sold for $2.453 million. Alex M. Frankel, Chris Lind and Mark Ruble, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Columbus and Phoenix offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Michael Glass, Ohio Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.
CINCINNATI, OH

