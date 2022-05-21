LIVESTREAM: Ridgeline Riverhawks vs Sky View Bobcats – 4A Girls Lacrosse Playoffs | May 21, 2022

June 6, 1962 – May 19, 2022 (age 59) On Thursday, May 19, 2022, Kevin John Rohwer, loving husband, father, and grandfather. Passed away unexpectedly in Logan, Utah. Kevin was born June 6, 1962 in Ogden, Utah. He attended Davis High School, lettering in track & field for his performance in the hurdles. He also ran tract at Utah State University (USU) again specializing in hurdles before leaving to serve a full time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He returned to USU where he met his wife, Lisa Haslam, and received a bachelor’s degree in business & marketing in 1986.

