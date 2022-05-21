Monarch Baseball wins in the 8inning and more baseball results 05/20/2022

Sheldon, Iowa — One man from Ashton and one from Manilla, Iowa were both taken to the hospital after an accident Friday south of Sheldon. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s office, at about 2:30 p.m., 49-year-old Shane Peterson of Ashton was driving a 2016 Freightliner Pacer northbound on Highway 60, four miles south of Sheldon. They tell us that 27-year-old William Hollinger of Manilla, Iowa, was driving a 2004 GMC Sierra pickup on 360th Street. He had stopped for the stop sign at Highway 60 and then attempted to cross Highway 60 and the two struck, according to the sheriff’s office.

