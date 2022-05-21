ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Monarch Baseball wins in the 8inning and more baseball results 05/20/2022

Denison-Schleswig 5, Sioux City North 4- 8innings-...

goyotes.com

Avila-Ambrosi transfers to South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota women's head coach Kayla Karius has announced that Nicole Avila-Ambrosi will transfer from Cal Baptist to South Dakota. She will join the Coyotes this fall with three years of eligibility remaining. "Nicole is going to be a great addition to our pack!" said Karius. "She is...
BASKETBALL
kicdam.com

Clay County Fair Speedway Results – Monday May 24th

Spencer, IA (KICD) — There were a total of 148 race cars checked in Monday night at the Clay County Fair Speedway. Winning the $5,000 purse in the Stock Car Feature was Kelly Shryock. Winning the Modified Feature was Cody Thompson; Alec Fett won the Sport-Mod Class; Dylan Nelson in the Hobby Stock Feature; and Jaedon Erickson winning the Sport Compact Feature.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
KLEM

Tuesday News, May 24

A consultant has spent the day with Le Mars businesses, surveying the downtown business community. Kathy LaPlante says her organization, Main Street America, was contracted by Main Street Iowa to visit each of the 55 communities in Iowa which have downtown historic districts. She got a great first impression of LeMars.
LE MARS, IA
kicdam.com

Admission Details Announced for 2022 Clay County Fair

Spencer, IA (KICD)– A new promotion is coming to the Clay County Fair, powered by SMU, this September in the form of some changes to admission. Fair Manager Jeremy Parsons tells KICD News the Spencer Chamber of Commerce will be making it more affordable for families to attend the fair any night this time around.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Frost Advisory for northwest Iowa

(Omaha) The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for northwest Iowa, including the counties of Monona, Harrison and Shelby, from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday. Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Court Of Appeals To Hear Oral Arguments In Northwest Iowa In Early June

Okoboji, Iowa — The Iowa Court of Appeals will be on the road early next month, hearing oral arguments in two cases, during a visit to northwest Iowa. According to the Iowa Court of Appeals website, the Court of Appeals will hear arguments on Thursday, June 2nd during the Chautauqua Conference at Arrowood Resort in Okoboji.
OKOBOJI, IA
Mix 97-3

WOW: Favorite Sioux Falls Restaurant Closes One Location

Businesses across the country have been struggling for the past two years thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Sioux Falls businesses are also feeling those same effects, especially facing staffing issues. One local restaurant chain recently announced they have to permanently shut down one of its locations because the last...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Flying Magazine

Fatal Accident Stops STOL Competition In Nebraska

Tom Dafoe was flying in a traditional STOL pickup heat on Friday. [Photo: Nick's Wild Ride on Facebook]. The MayDay STOL competition in Wayne, Nebraska, came to an abrupt and tragic halt on Friday evening with the loss of pilot Tom Dafoe, who was piloting a 1946 Cessna 140. Dafoe...
WAYNE, NE
kiwaradio.com

Two Taken To Sanford Sheldon After Accident South Of Town

Sheldon, Iowa — One man from Ashton and one from Manilla, Iowa were both taken to the hospital after an accident Friday south of Sheldon. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s office, at about 2:30 p.m., 49-year-old Shane Peterson of Ashton was driving a 2016 Freightliner Pacer northbound on Highway 60, four miles south of Sheldon. They tell us that 27-year-old William Hollinger of Manilla, Iowa, was driving a 2004 GMC Sierra pickup on 360th Street. He had stopped for the stop sign at Highway 60 and then attempted to cross Highway 60 and the two struck, according to the sheriff’s office.
more1049.com

Charges Filed Following Clay County Hit and Run

Clay County, IA (KICD) — Authorities have charged a Council Bluffs man after a hit and run accident in rural Clay County reported at 1:30 last Monday afternoon – the 16th. A driver identified as 28 year old Jenaro Aguilar allegedly struck the vehicle operated by 62 year old Regina Kohrs of Dickens at the 240th Avenue and 390th Street intersection two miles South of Spencer.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Adriana Berenice Sanchez, 34, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (habitual offender enhancement), first-degree theft (habitual offender); sentenced May 18, 15 years prison. Lawrence Nicholas Garcia, 32, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense; sentenced May 18, five years prison. Samantha...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Gregg visits grain bin dealer in Calumet

CALUMET—When Steve Loshman asked if people have been complaining to Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg about rising fuel prices, Gregg replied with a succinct, “Oh yeah” and a nod of his head. “When it crosses that $4 threshold, it’s hard not to notice. And people were noticing long...
CALUMET, IA
nwestiowa.com

Canton man arrested for OWI at Speedway

ROCK RAPIDS—A 52-year-old rural Canton, SD, man was arrested about 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 20, in Rock Rapids on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Patrick J. Stoner stemmed from a report of a possible intoxicated motorist at Rapid Speedway, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
Sioux City Journal

3 plead not guilty in string of Sac County burglaries

SAC CITY, Iowa -- Three Sac County men have pleaded not guilty to numerous charges related to a string of burglaries at rural homes. Nick Bogue, 34, of Lake View, Iowa, entered his written plea Monday in Sac County District Court to three counts of second-degree arson and one count of first-degree criminal mischief. He previously pleaded not guilty of second-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance.
SAC COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Arrest made in Norfolk after multi-county pursuit

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A high-speed chase that spanned multiple counties in northeast Nebraska has ended with an arrest. The pursuit started at approximately 2:15 p.m. in Stanton County before concluding in Norfolk just in front of Northeast Community College on E. Benjamin Ave. Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said a...
NORFOLK, NE
Western Iowa Today

Fatal accident in Mills County

(Mills Co.) A Glenwood man died following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Saturday evening. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 9:38 p.m. on Interstate 29. According to the report, Bharatkumar Patel, 47, of Papillion, Nebraska was driving a 2011 Toyota Sienna. Caleb Wear, 40, of Glenwood, was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson Motorcycle. Both vehicles were northbound when for an unknown reason the Sienna struck the rear of the motorcycle, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway and enter the east ditch.
MILLS COUNTY, IA

